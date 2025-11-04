A political scientist and gadget technician has shared his opinion about Trump's recent decision to get involved in Nigeria's situation

A political scientist who also works as a gadget technician has expressed his thoughts on Donald Trump’s recent move to get involved in Nigeria’s affairs.

His reaction followed the former American leader’s statement about stepping into the country’s growing insecurity challenges and his intention to restore order.

Political scientist speaks on Trump's remark about Nigeria

The analyst, known on X as @edo_1122, commented on the development in a post that quickly drew public attention.

He shared that Trump’s planned involvement could bring long-awaited changes, especially in the fight against 'terrorism' that has plagued parts of the nation for years.

He spoke about the development, expressing strong support for Trump’s reported plans for Nigeria.

He said Trump was coming to Nigeria to do what the nation’s leaders had failed to do for years.

The scientist added that he hoped those described as 'terrorists' occupying people’s lands would finally face consequences and should prepare for what was coming.

In his words:

"Donald Trump is coming to Nigeria to do what our failed leaders refuse to do for many years. I hope those terrorists occupying people's lands in Nigeria will be dealt with. They should prepare for what is coming!"

Reactions as Trump announces plan for Nigeria

Nigerians have been reacting after Trump announced his intention to take action regarding the killings in Nigeria.

@babyamber19 said:

"At this point I don’t care about his motive the resources u guys are talking about we have never benefited from it we are suffering day by day if trump want too buy this country I don’t care as far as we are safe and things change then I don’t care if a white man is even ruling cause our government is off no use anyway."

@Gabriel Abeer said:

"This reminds me of when God asked Noah to build an ark while lower people were mocking Noah."

@Pastor Mike Jr said:

"Why don’t trump go to Tanzania where there’s a serious war and save them, what’s so special about Nigeria, this man is up to something."

@king of mindset said:

"I'm from Nigeria to be honest what part of Nigeria are terrorists killing the Christians cuz I don't understand."

@Matt mert sener said:

"I don't think is a rightful thing for trump to be involved in Nigerian protection their government should provide the necessary protection over their citizens."

@ndumiso zulu said:

"I am asking as a South African black person. will America be taking Nigerian Christian refugee as well? like white south African farmers."

@Emma Watson fans reacted:

"Please trump come let's try new things since the Nigerian government is not doing anything about the massive killing which we all see everyday vdm has made so many videos concerning the killing happening."

