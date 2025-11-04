A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok reacting to Regina Daniels' brother's remarks about his sister's marriage

According to the lady, the young man had addressed viral claims about his sister allegedly taking an "oath" with Ned Nwoko

In her post, she expressed her surprise about the unfolding events, especially the brother's remarks that nobody knew about

A Nigerian lady has reacted to the recent comments made by Regina Daniels’ brother about the actress’s marriage to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko.

The video quickly drew the attention of social media users as she discussed some of the revelations made by the young man, which addressed issues that many had speculated about.

Lady shares Regina Daniels' brother's comments about 'oath'

The TikTok user, identified as @hubbyseaglette, reacted with shock as she recounted what Regina’s brother said concerning his sister’s relationship.

She explained that he had confirmed Ned Nwoko once slapped Regina twice, contradicting his public claim that he never laid hands on women.

According to her, the brother also disclosed that Ned admitted marrying Regina for fame, while she entered the marriage for his wealth.

He reportedly described their union as purely transactional, sparking more reactions from social media users.

Continuing in her narration, @hubbyseaglette stated that Regina’s brother urged people to stop circulating claims about any spiritual 'oath' binding the couple together.

He clarified that Regina was free to end the marriage if she wished and hinted that they might already be considering such a decision.

She mentioned that he accused Ned Nwoko of pretending to seek peace privately while behaving differently in public, adding that he might later justify slapping Regina as an act of self-defence.

The lady went on to note that the brother hinted at knowing certain secrets about Ned Nwoko, hinting that more might still unfold.

According to her, the young man also revealed that their mother had been asked to stay away from the matter while he and his sister handled it.

He reportedly stated that it was Regina who introduced Ned to their family, not their mother as many had believed.

The brother, she said, insisted that neither he nor their mother initially approved of the relationship, but Regina remained determined to marry Ned, causing the family to eventually give their support.

In her words:

"Regina Daniels brother confirmed that Ned Nwoko actually slapped Regina twice. But Ned went on national TV to claim that he doesn't hit women. Ned said he married Regina for fame and she came for his money. He said it's transactional, that was the language the boy used. Omo, no be small matter, eh. The guy went further to say that we should get rid of the narrative of oath and the fact that Regina Daniels cannot pull out of the marriage. That there is no oath binding Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko together. He said Regina Daniels can pull out anytime and as it stands they're ready, they are not doing it again.

"He said that Ned Nwoko has been, you know, coming for them for reconciliation and in public he's doing another thing, he's doing otherwise, you know. And that he won't be surprised if Ned Nwoko comes up and says that they slapped that he slapped Regina Daniel as in self defense.

"God abeg, this guy also said a lot of things and is looking like also they have Ned Nwoko's secret, honestly. He also said that Ned Nwoko's son died in UK and that he's been pushed to the wall. Again, he said we that has been asking for their mother that he told the mother not to put mouth in these things that they will handle it.

"He also said that it was Regina Daniel who brought Ned Nwoko to his family and not the other way round, as we all have been saying that it's their mother that their mother even did not like it, him also did not like it, but Regina stood her ground and said that is Ned Nwoko that she wants to marry, therefore they gave her support."

Reactions as lady reacts to Regina Daniels' brother's comments

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Realitytvlover said:

"The thing is reginas frontal lobe is just getting developed and she has realized the life with Ned isn’t what she wants for herself and I love it for her. I hope she stays strong and keeps it this way."

@Harriet said:

"When them go dey tell ur younger girls don't go for way older men them nor go believe. Once ur frontal lobe don dey develop u go begin rethink ur life."

@Oilmil market hairvendor said:

"Regina mother no train her children atall."

@promise child added:

"Hello old age no be wisdom."

See the post below:

