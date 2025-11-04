Regina Daniels' mother has expressed her grievances in a viral video amid her daughter's marriage crisis

In the video, she made startling revelations about Ned Nwoko while criticizing how he has been treating her children

Fans reacted to the video, sharing their thoughts on the actress and her family's issues

Rita, Regina Daniels' mother, has shared her grievances regarding the ongoing crisis affecting her daughter's marriage and their family.

Her son, Sweezzy, and Regina Daniels have been posting online about what they allege Ned Nwoko is doing to their family members.

In a video shared by Sweezzy, the veteran actress is seen calling out her daughter's estranged husband and making serious allegations against him.

According to her, Ned Nwoko has been allegedly using the success of people more prominent than him to boost his own image.

She further stated that the politician would eventually fall because of his attitude.

Rita Daniels drags Ned Nwoko over claims

In the video, the veteran actress also claimed that people have been referring to Ned Nwoko as "Odogwu," but they are unaware that her daughter has been supporting him.

She revealed that while he was contesting in the elections, Regina Daniels supported him with $50K and also used her resources to back him up.

Rita added that people should examine all of his children and question whether they truly resemble the children of a millionaire.

Rita Daniels abuses Ned Nwoko in viral video

Further, Rita called Ned Nwoko names like “madman” and claimed that she has been covering his shame. She also stated that Ned Nwoko was trying to bite the hand that fed him.

Recall that people dragged the actress over her daughter's marital woes a few weeks ago.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Rita Daniels' video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video of Regina Daniels' mother, Rita. Here are comments below:

@iOccupyNigeria reacted:

"Make we reason am well. if Ned run for local government chairman or councillor, e for still make small sense. But senatorial campaign for Nigeria no be beans o. To run that kind thing, na between ₦500 million to ₦2 billion e go chop, depending on area and competition. Regina fit dey act since she small, but no Nollywood money reach that level. Even if she dey collect ₦50 million per movie (wey no too realistic), she go need act more than 30–40 blockbusters before she fit fund one senator campaign. That one no just add up."

@seanelhadji commented:

"So $50,000 is what you used to sponsor an election? Just say you supported him with $50K not sponsor ma! So what is wrong in her supporting his election? If he was a poor man would you have allowed your daughter marry him? Sit this one out and go settle your issues off the social media."

@BigShemmi said:

"Na 70 million she used to sponsor Ned campaign."

@praisejohnn wrote:

"But Regina sponsoring him isn’t adding up tho, I mean he’s a billionaire married to like many other women."

@Debirise6 shared:

"Natasha go Dey one corner Dey laugh Regina mum saying they sponsor a senator election with $50,000make we contribute $50,000 for Regina make she contest with am abeg."

