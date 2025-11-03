A Nigerian lady listed the documents she submitted while applying for her United Kingdom student visa

What she said about the NYSC certificate got people talking as she mentioned other documents

Many who came across her posts made further enquiries and she responded to their questions

A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom has opened up about the list of documents she submitted while applying for her student's visa.

She stated that it was bassed on her experience, adding that she was now a student at University pf West Scotland.

In a post by @life_with_bibi on TikTok, she listed the documents she submitted, stating that the National Youth Service Corps certificate was not compulsory.

She added in the comments:

"While some schools request for ielts some don’t so waec is okay if you have English in your results. Reference means that they are vouching for you to be a good student or a good person. I’m not responsible for anybody getting scammed on here oo im just here to pass information make your own research too don’t say I didn’t tell you"

Someone in the comments asked her about requirements for undergraduate study and she responded:

"O Level certificate (e.g.waec),A Level / Foundation / IB / Diploma results ,school transcript, Predicted grades (no awaiting results),passport,birth certificates,personal statement,cv,reference letter,English language proficiency or ielts,sponsorship letter,proof of funds,scholarship letter (if applicable),tb test."

Reactions trail lady's experience with UK study visa

@Joseph said:

"Big sis please can I ask you something???? Can I start my own with common app application... I'm applying to college school outside the country."

@EVENT/GIFTS/DECOR/EBUTE-METTA said:

"This is so detailed."

@Miss Kamariya said:

"With the change of name,when applying will you use the previous name or current name (changed name) please."

@Semiheart said:

"Sorry, I did change of name on my passport do I need to submit an affidavit and news paper publication too."

@MIDE BLACK said:

"Please on my passport my DOB is 2002 while on other documents is 2003 like school and waec, what can I do please and for the proof of fund, if I send my proof of fund to them and later bank deduct money from my account like maybe charges what can I do?"

@C said:

"Hi, about your transcript. Did you submit the official one , if yes how did your school send it to you or did they help you upload it?"

