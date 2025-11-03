A lady who is a member of the United States Military has shared her joy after she was promoted in rank

The lady made a post on TikTok to show off her new rank, and many people took to the comment section to congratulate her

Also, many people who commented on the video could not help but notice how beautiful the lady looked

The lady, identified as @russellmarko1, could not hide her joy as she happily showed of her new badge, which carried her rank.

The video shows that she is a member of the US Army. She was clad in her full military uniform.

Many of her followers who saw the post were happy for her as they went to the comment section to congratulate her.

However, many of those who commented could not help but make remarks about the lady's beauty.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as US Army officer rejoices after promotion

@Idukpikpa said:

"Girl why did you keep me waiting for long time."

@delimarly said:

"Beautiful maami just sent you a message."

@Ugohen said:

"You are beautiful but soldier hmmmm."

@David Yudes said:

"How do I apply to be the reason behind that smile."

@alex said:

"I wish I had someone like you in my life right now my life is complete baby."

@macten416 said:

"Hey am from Kenya. Think and believe you are a good thing to see and believe you are God sent angel in my life."

@Dapsean M said:

"So cute! Wow I wish I could stay with you for good please check your inbox please please."

@LIGHT MIRROR said:

"Your beauty got me thinking a lot of this woman could be mine."

@uffingeneral1 said:

"Wow so fresh Nne. Omo I wish I was in the US 🇺🇸 military too."

@gen2jac said:

"Wow you are so adorable please can I be your happiness?"

@Norberttheaddict said:

"Not me watching this 3 times just to make sure it’s as smooth as I thought."

@fouzia fuseini said:

"Hello my dear lovely my son has come to us for school I want him to married please."

@peacemaker said:

"You are the most beautiful girl that I see on this earth super natural beauty."

@odumodo 001 said:

"Hi beautiful woman good evening how are you doing today? I hope you're day was not safe."

@Chuks Ajah said:

"You looks so amazing dear, my favorite can we be friends."

