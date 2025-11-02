A Nigerian mother went viral after discovering mysterious letters in her 2-year-old son’s school bag

In a TikTok video, she shared her excitement about reading the letters, admitting she didn’t initially know the sender

The video captured her adorable reactions as she explored the notes, prompting online users to flood the comments

A Nigerian lady recently trended online after discovering multiple letters in her 2-year-old son's bag and tracking down the sender the following day at school.

This was revealed in a post she shared on the popular social media platform, TikTok.

Mom finds letters in son’s bag

In the post, the mother explained that her son was celebrating his birthday and had been honored by some of his peers at school, who wrote him letters.

According to her page @vintianaakin, the woman discovered a note in her son’s bag and initially didn’t know who had sent it.

She brought out all the letters she found and read portions of their contents aloud.

In the TikTok video, she read some of the letters and was heard saying:

"This is so cute. I was just going through Zion's school bag to get his assignment done, and I saw this in his bag. I don't even know who this is from; it says John. I'm not sure he has a classmate that can write."

Not knowing the sender, she promised to investigate the following day.

She continued:

"I'm actually suspecting someone. I'll ask the boy tomorrow what his name is."

"This is so cute. So my son is now getting letters. This is a happy birthday note for my son. This is so cute and funny."

She made several other remarks in the post, and as the video circulated online, many individuals flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as mom finds notes in bag

kelvinmaduabuchi wrote:

"Bruh see John handwriting...when I dey primary school my own no good like this."

PRISCA'S-TASTE said:

"Keep this later for future."

ricobennert shared:

"John is a good friend ,keep him close to your son."

JOLA_JOY wrote:

"Nah him school father be that."

Bukunmi stressed:

"His handwriting is so fine."

4low4more shared:

"John is Joy giver."

️.18! added:

"He even get signature."

sweeneylyon7 stressed:

"He already has a big brother in school. pls try and meet his parents too so it can strenthen the relationship between them."

BIG TINA noted:

"Awww so thoughtful."

Shawtie shared:

"My kpako friends in school then could never."

kindnessekeneitemba said:

"An international man."

