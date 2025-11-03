A Nigerian female artist has shared the messages that she received from popular Nigerian singer, Davido

In the heartwarming messages, the singer had requested that she bring a painting which she made of his children

Massive reactions trailed the post shared on the TikTok app as social media users lauded the singer's kindness

A young Nigerian artist captured the attention of many after sharing the private messages she received from popular singer Davido.

The talented painter, who had created a portrait of the singer's children, disclosed how the chat led to one of the most memorable moments of her life.

Female artist excited as Davido takes delivery of portrait she made. Photo credit: @anita_ann0/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Artist overjoyed as she meets Davido

Identified as @opeyemii_razaq on TikTok, the artist posted a screenshot of her conversation with the award-winning singer.

Opeyemi had sent photos of the painting to Davido, and his response left her overwhelmed with joy.

In the chat, Davido expressed interest in her artwork and asked her to bring the portrait of his children to him.

"I need this painting," he said.

Subsequently, Opeyemi met Davido in person to present the amazing portrait and an emotional scene ensued.

The scene captured the singer’s genuine happiness as he carefully admired the faces of his children on the artwork.

This gesture immediately drew admiration online, with many praising the singer for his humility and appreciation of art.

Opeyemi was also seen celebrating at home after receiving his message from the talented singer.

Female artist shares the moment Davido took delivery of a portrait she made. Photo credit: @anita_ann0/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Sharing the chat online including the moment she met the singer, she said:

"Thank you God. I finally got to meet Davido. One of the best days of my life."

Reactions as artist meets Davido

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@IJE EGO said:

"Next time please add our Chioma that girl is really taking good care of our OBO."

@jumax-store said:

"Obo can't do without imade. The wey he called her without her presence omo. Fatherly love dey important o."

@Ngozii_patt said:

"What of no in his life. I mean Chioma and why are her children' s faces hidden."

@_just_imar_ said:

"Like the fact that she use any pictures online she use her imagination."

@OHI1278 said:

"Do can’t a man have an experience with his daughters all those saying Chioma isn’t in."

@ESCO-BER wrote:

"Being a 30BG fan and never having seen OBO face to face is one of the most painful things ever. But let’s keep hoping, someday. Please follow my account, 30BG. Peace and love."

@gracious grace reacted:

"Please next gift should have Chioma in it, to make it a complete family, thank you."

@Kri.kri la 1ère Dame asked:

"But where is his first son ?"

See the post below:

Artist makes portrait of Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young and talented Nigerian artist, Jaystan Okputu, recently made a portrait of the singer, Davido from an unusual source.

Jaystan who works with Rubik's cubes revealed that it took almost a thousand of them to create the impressive image on a board.

Source: Legit.ng