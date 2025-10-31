Actress Judy Austin has shared a heartwarming video of her showing off her musical prowess

Judy Austin, who is Yul Edochie's second wife, also disclosed how her evening routine usually went

Judy Austin's song video has, however, ignited mixed reactions amid called for fans to rate her music prowess

Actress Judy Austin, who is the second wife of actor Yul Edochie, has generated buzz following a fun video of her singing.

Judy recently returned to social media amid viral rumours about her marriage to Yul.

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop claimed that Yul now has a new lover after allegedly parting ways with Judy Austin. He added that the actor and his alleged new lover share a favourite style in the bedroom and promised to provide more updates about them.

In her recent video, Judy proudly showed off her musical prowess as she sweetly sang a song.

The Nollywood actress also revealed she mostly used her evening routines to sing.

Judy, however, stirred reactions after she called her fans to rate her singing skills.

In a caption of the video, Judy Austin wrote,

"This is my evening routine most of the time Enjoy Rate the voice."

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Stanley Ontop alleged that there was trouble in the paradise of Yul and Judy Austin. He claimed that one of their sons was the reason behind the cracks in their relationship.

The video of Judy Austin singing is below:

Reactions trail Judy Austin's song video

While many of the actress' fans and supporters praised her music skills and gushed about her beauty, many others continued to troll Judy Austin over her marriage to Yul Edochie.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

blessed___favored2024 said:

"Your not only beautiful but you got a beautiful voice."

loveth__nzerem commented:

"She is forcing happiness. I pray this type of happiness remains permanent for u."

officialbukandy_oj commented:

"Let who without sin cast the stone on her. People should pls let her be . She deserves to live for herself and her beautiful kids."

justrubynotyou said:

"Hunger don dey wire us since Oga no gree send us money for feeding, make we better start to sing dey make content."

omaset_02 said:

"lol you change apartment."

enyichichi said:

"Nne you must go for Nigerian idol next year. God didn't give you this voice for nothing. The world needs to hear it."

lebive_glam_gh said:

"I like it it’s fetching me money aside my main job. At least am being productive, u can be a May fun and become unproductive, unlike u Judy who has become a liability? Hence Yul’s decision to run away from u."

jubril267 reacted:

"Aaaaayaaa. She said she used to carry the world on her back."

symply_sasa commented:

"Your mate Dey bag endorsement you Dey set camera Dey mumu."

Radiogad slams Yul Edochie over second wife

Legit.ng reported that OAP Radiogad, called out Yul Edochie and offered him advice regarding his decision to marry a second wife.

Edochie had come under intense fire since he announced Judy Austin as his second wife.

Weighing into the drama, Radiogad said Edochie's career was allegedly drowning because of his second wife.

