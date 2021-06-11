A young and talented Nigerian artist, Jaystan Okputu, recently made a portrait of the singer, Davido from an unusual source

Jaystan who works with Rubik's cubes revealed that it took almost a thousand of them to create the impressive image on a board

The artist's creativity wowed many who took turns tagging Davido in a bid to make him aware of his work

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nigeria is filled with young and amazingly talented individuals who wow many with their crafts, thoughts and creative process. A young man based in Akwa Ibom state, Jaystan Okputu, is one of such people.

The young man recently impressed many with an artwork of singer Davido.

It is not uncommon to see some of these creatives dedicate hours of work to create something spectacular in honour of Nigerian celebrities.

Jaystan makes portrait of Davido from Rubik's cubes Photo credit: @jaystanokputu

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Okputu who works with Rubik's cubes shared photos and a video of the artwork on his Instagram page, to the amazement of many.

Why he chose Davido

Explaining how he arrived at that point, he said it took him six hours and 800 individual pieces of the cubes to create the piece.

On why he chose Davido, Jaystan said the singer with or without his music has been a source of inspiration to many young people in the world including himself.

He further explained that the titles of the singer's last two albums, A Good Time, and A Batter Time is a source of motivation for people to keep pushing.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The artist added that art isn't limited to paintings and drawings, hence the reason he created magic with the unusual pieces.

Excerpt from his post read:

"Following my school of thought, I created one of the most influential Artiste in the world, "A Son of Mercy" David Adedeji Adeleke "OBO" using the Rubik's Cubes. The music star "Omo Baba Olowo" who with and without his music has been a source of inspiration to many young people around the world, including myself."

Check out the post below:

Davido needs to see this

Jaystan's artwork impressed a lot of people and they did not hesitate to tag Davido to the post.

Read some comments below:

Mauricekabila:

"This is impressive."

Oluwapeloomi:

"@davido you definitely need to see this bundle of Talent. Whaaaatttt!!!!"

The_geniequeen:

"Wooowww!! Omo. @davido you need to seee this!!!"

Id_bassey:

"This is so beautiful and creative. You're really good."

Chumaaguwa:

"This is huge! Well done champ!"

Greenleaf_with_emy:

"Creativity at its peak! @davido you need to see this."

Davido acknowledges the artwork

After the numerous tags and mentions, the impressive work of art finally caught the singer's attention and he acknowledged it by liking the post on Instagram.

Davido acknowledges portrait of him made from Rubik's cubes by Akwa Ibom artist Photo credit: @jaystanokputu

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Wizkid gushes over impressive portrait

A young man, Amos who no doubt has deft fingers took to his Instagram page to unveil the impressive work of art he made of Wizkid and explained his inspiration behind it.

Amos stated that he had developed a love for integrating different art forms and saw no reason for there to be boundaries between the industries.

The talented artist also admitted that his Wizkid painting was his first attempt at infusing the art forms.

Source: Legit