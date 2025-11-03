Toke Makinwa shared a lavish video as she dedicated her daughter with a grand party that had many people in attendance

In the recording, Toyin Abraham, Tiwa Savage, Toolz, and others were seen partying hard at the ceremony

Fans reacted to the video, showering love and accolades on Toke while expressing surprise at her lively behavior

Media personality Toke Makinwa is over the moon as she hosted a grand dedication ceremony for her daughter, Yaya.

The entrepreneur and broadcaster welcomed her baby girl months ago and has been sharing updates about her with fans through a series of posts online.

Toke Makinwa free styles at her daughter's dedication. Photo credit@tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

In the video circulating, shared by Toke Makinwa, she was seen on stage celebrating. She called on a disc jockey to take over the microphone as many of her friends gathered around her.

They took turns rapping to the music the DJ was playing, and Tiwa Savage was also invited to join the fun on stage.

The elated new mother was jumping, dancing, and singing along with the people on stage.

Fans praises Toke Makinwa over her video. Photo credit@tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage shows off her rapping skills

In the recording, Tiwa Savage, the celebrant's bestie, grabbed the microphone to rap as the DJ played a variety of songs.

Toolz also took over the mic to anchor the show, while Toyin Abraham, who received a gift from reality star Mercy Eke, was seen on the dance floor.

Later, the "Oversabi Aunty" was spotted with the professional dancers who were there to entertain the guests. She even danced with the giant bear that made an appearance at the baby dedication ceremony.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Toke Makinmwa's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the media personality, Toke Makinwa. Many congratulated her while showing amazement at the way she was behaving at her baby's dedication ceremony. Here are comments below:

@ms_dsf wrote:

"Every time she grabs a mic I cry."

@iniedo shared:

"It’s Toks season peeps, congratulations baby girl, the lines have fallen for you in pleasant places and we are here for it."

@queenmercillina said:

"Keep telling you don't play with is Aunties in our 40's brought up on this..... we are built for this."

@fowowecouturee stated:

"Tokstarr, 40th celebration was Lit lit , 41 is top top notch with Yaya in it, so beautiful to see."

@lewathebosschick commented:

"She’s genuinely happy. I love it for her."

@therealdaobi reacted:

"I never knew TM can play, joke and have this child like happy behavior. See how she’s jumping here and there like a happy child with candy. Our own sophisticated Toke? Awww, may this joy never seize in Jesus Name. Yaya's blessings will forever overflow."

Clergy shares prophecy about Toke Makinwa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a clergy had reacted to the news that Toke Makinwa is expecting a baby girl without being married to a man.

She stated that Toke was wrong to have gotten pregnant outside marriage, while warning her of the consequences of her action.

The clergy challenged her to represent God, who she is always claiming she knows.

Source: Legit.ng