A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok gushing over the love that Pastor Nathaniel Bassey and his wife share

In a video posted via her official TikTok account, she captured some scenes from the Hallelujah Challenge and praised the couple

Social media users who watched the heartwarming video shared their similar opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian lady recently expressed deep admiration for the bond between gospel singer Pastor Nathaniel Bassey and his wife, Sarah.

She backed up her opinion with a heartwarming video that quickly went viral on TikTok and captured hearts.

Lady shares what she noticed about Pastor Nathaniel Bassey's wife. Photo credit: @splendidb23/TikTok.

Lady praises Pastor Nathaniel Bassey and wife

Her post captured the couple during a special moment at the Hallelujah Challenge, where their love and connection were displayed.

In the video posted via her TikTok account @splendidb23, she showed a moment from the worship session and used the moment to celebrate the couple’s relationship.

With the aid of fire emojis, she explained that Sarah Bassey was a real 'fire' brand Christian after watching her ministering on stage.

In the short clip, Sarah Bassey was seen stepping onto the stage to address the congregation and lead a song, while her husband stood beside her in full support.

Throughout the clip, Pastor Nathaniel Bassey appeared to be encouraging his wife as she ministered, leaving everyone in awe.

His gestures of support deeply touched viewers, many of whom praised his display of love for his wife.

The TikTok user narrated how the gospel minister stood behind his wife, cheering her on so that she would not feel tired, and referred to the couple as the 'perfect duo'.

In her words:

"Ask if a man who loves and is proud of his wife and I will show you Pastor Nath. The way he kept backing her up. Satan ntorr. So she doesn't get tired. Now I know why he loves talking about her. Pastor Nath and Sarah Bassey is a perfect duo."

Reactions as lady praises Nathaniel Bassey, wife

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Glams queen said:

"I really enjoy her preaching."

@Oluwadunsin said:

"Pastor Nath don forget say Dem no dey inside, he just dey shout ntorrr. A Proud husband."

@ireentsugaicyrus said:

"Thought ills the only one who noticed the baking."

@mums_@twingirl said:

"Yesss pastor Nat that back up was a sign of a man who is proud of his wife."

@Arewa Olawa said:

"I still say this yesterday at the prayer ground that pst nath can’t talk without mentioning my wife."

@Fa_eliz reacted:

"I really loved her preaching, short, interesting and straight to the point."

@user4426323861827 said:

"I really enjoyed her preaching last night."

@Dee reacted:

"That ntoor and nmehh, satan will be wondering why he betrayed his creator."

@Eleora added:

"Pastor Nat asika."

@thriftby_delly said:

"Its the ineeee imooo for me."

@Footwear Vendor in PH said:

"Is this really his wife?? She’s so fine Gosh!"

@pretty goodness said:

"I really enjoyed her preaching last night."

@user7770784686986judy wangu reacted:

"I loved listening to her she is a vibe."

@Fofo’s fashion/C&M costmetics added:

"I noticed tooo may i marry once and marry right."

@GakyMwiti said:

"Please I need to get myself a Nigerian man so that I can attend Pastor Nathaniel church."

@vivisugar6 reacted:

"Kingdom marriage is what I pray for oo a man that would love me like Christ loves the church."

@Ericka 20 said:

"Awwwwwwww. A man who values his wife."

@omondigee88 added:

"I love this couple. may the favour of God continue being upon them, bless their marriage, family and bless their ministry. In Jesus Name. Amen."

Romantic clip of Nathaniel Bassey and wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Nathaniel Bassey was sighted publicly displaying love with his wife while having a photo session.

In the video, he was standing close to her; the way he looked at her and adjusted her hair made many people gush.

