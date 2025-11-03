The only one who survived the tragic Air India plane crash has cried out months after the incident, which killed 241 people on board

The man, Vishwash Ramesh, is currently struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) despite surviving the incident

He said he lost everything in the tragedy, which took his brother's life and broke the hearts of his family members

According to a report by the BBC, months after the tragedy, Ramesh has been struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Ramesh told the BBC that he lost everything in the incident and that he is suffering emotionally.

His brother, who was sitting next to him on the aircraft, died in the tragedy. He said his brother meant everything to him.

His words:

"I'm only one survivor. Still, I'm not believing. It's a miracle. I lost my brother as well. My brother is my backbone. Last few years, he was always supporting me. Now I'm alone. I just sit in my room alone, not talking with my wife, my son. I just like to be alone in my house."

Ramesh said life has been very difficult for him since the incident, as he sits alone all day, not wanting to speak to anyone.

He said:

"For me, after this accident... very difficult. Physically, mentally, also my family as well, mentally... my mum last four months, she is sitting every day outside the door, not talking, nothing. I'm not talking to anyone else. I do not like to talk with anyone else. I can't talk about much. I'm thinking all night, I'm suffering mentally. Every day is painful for the whole family."

The sole survivor said he is also experiencing physical pains in his knees and back.

He said:

"When I walk, not walk properly, slowly, slowly, my wife help."

Meanwhile, Sanjiv Patel, a local community leader in Leicester, where Ramesh lives, called on Air India to do more to alleviate the suffering of the survivor.

He said:

"They're in crisis, mentally, physically, financially. It's devastated his family. Whoever's responsible at the highest level should be on the ground meeting the victims of this tragic event, and understanding their needs and to be heard."

The BBC quoted Air India as saying senior members of the organisation have continued to visit families that lost loved ones.

The company said:

"An offer has been made to Mr Ramesh's representatives to arrange such a meeting, we will continue to reach out, and we very much hope to receive a positive response."

