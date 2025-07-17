Weeks after the deadly Air India flight 171 disaster, investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the actual cause of it

Various aviation experts have offered reasons the plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport

Recently, investigators are examining the medical records of the pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who made a phone call an hour before the flight

The deadly Air India plane crash, which claimed over 240 lives, has continued to become the centre of discussion in the aviation industry and among air travellers.

India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) preliminary report said that fuel cutoff switches transitioned from 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF' position, leading to the disastrous air tragedy in Ahmedabad.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal made a call home before flying the ill-fated plane.

Many have criticised the report, which they said subtly blamed the chief pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, as many mourned his demise.

According to the Times of India, the captain called home an hour before the flight took off to tell his people that he would ring them again once he got to London.

"An hour before takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal had called home and told his family he would ring again once he reached London. That was not to be..." an excerpt of the report read.

An author and physician, Dolanchampa Dasgupta, hailed the pilot on Facebook, saying he tried his best to save the lives of the passengers.

Air India pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal made a call home an hour before the plane crash. Photo Credit: Anadolu

People mourn pilot of Air India crash

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Air India pilot's act below:

Chandana Karmakar said:

"Salute to pilot 👍."

কল্লোল দাশগুপ্ত said:

"He tried to avoid larger catastrophic death by trying to steer past dense habitation areas but unfortunately did not have much time and managed to lodge the aircraft in one building."

Debamukta Ghosh said:

"Salute! It might be a sabotage as well."

Diptilekha Mukherjee said:

"No words to express grief and pain."

Vinayak Abir Chowdhury said:

"He was about to retire from the duty within the next few months and planned to have time with his father."

Priti Ghosh said:

"A grand salute to both of you, May your soul rest in peace. You are the real heros to me."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the colleagues of the late Air India pilot had spoken about his medical record after the plane crash.

Family friend of Air India pilot speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a family friend of the late Air India pilot, Captain Sumeet Subharwal, had opened up about his personality and character before his demise.

According to London's The Standard, Sabharwal reportedly considered leaving the airline to care for his aged father in Mumbai. His mother had died in 2022. Aviation experts have suggested various reasons for the crash, but investigators are now shining their lights on the captain, who has a medical history of depression and mental health issues.

The family friend, a retired wing commander who had worked with Air India staff, said the captain's death was a big loss to the Indian airline. He said no one ever complained about Sabharwal, as he was professional in his dealings with people.

