A young woman’s night out in Adamawa ended in horror after a terrifying attack by a familiar face

Police have promised action as residents whisper about a man long accused of preying on vulnerable women

A grieving mother’s search for her missing daughter uncovered a story no parent ever wants to hear

Reports of sexual assault are on the rise across Adamawa state, particularly in rural communities where young women remain vulnerable and often lack access to protection or support.

One such incident occurred on Sunday, October 26, in the Demsa Local Government Area of the state. A young woman, identified as Halita Ledison, was allegedly ràpèd around 7 p.m. after attending a local dance event at a venue known as Kabo, where she had gone to relax with friends.

Speaking to Legit.ng correspondent, Miss Halita expressed, sadly,

"I went to have fun with my friends after a stressful day, and when I was dancing, a young man by the name Litani came and held my hand and asked me to follow him. He wants to show me something. I openly refused, but he pleaded with me. I finally obliged and followed him, as we approached a piggery, he hit me on my shoulders 3 times, and I fell to the ground, restlessly. He tied my mouth with a rag that hindered me from seeking assistance. I was unable to shout for help."

"He undressed me and ràpèd me. I was crying helplessly; no one could listen to me. When he stood up, he untied my mouth and ran away. I shouted for help, and a woman came to my aid. When she saw me, she also called for help from her neighbors, who came and rushed me to the hospital because I was bleeding heavily and I got a severe wound due to how he forced himself on me."

"My clothes are nowhere to be found, my phone is missing, including my purse, which contains some money. He has caused me so much pain that I will forever live in that trauma. My family doesn't have the money to pay the hospital bills because of financial instability."

"I'm pleading to the government and human rights organisations to come to my aid; the young man has cheated me for life."

Victim's mother cries out

Also speaking to Legit.ng Correspondent, her mother, named Mercy Adiel, sadly expressed:

"I'm a widow with 2 children. My daughter went out to have a little fun time in the evening with her friends. Unlike her, she doesn't stay late at night outside the house. Unfortunately, on that day, she didn't come back home. Her number wasn't connecting, and all efforts to reach her proved abortive. I was devastated and worried about my daughter."

"The following morning, I went out to the neighborhood searching for her and I decided to report to the police station, on my way home, I met with her friend who told me she was coming to call me because my daughter has been admitted on emergency at the hospital last night because she was ràpèd by a young man from Murgarang Community named Litani."

"When I reached the hospital and I saw my daughter's condition. I'm in deep pain because I will never forgive the man who did this to my daughter. As it stands, I can't pay for the hospital bills."

"I'm pleading with the government and human rights organisations to help us find this young man who has committed such an act against my daughter."

Was there security intervention?

Halita said a woman who came to her aid later reported the incident to the police, who visited the hospital the next day to take her statement and promised to investigate.

Her words:

"The woman I called for assistance, notified the police about the situation the next day, and they came to the hospital to ask me questions. They promised to investigate the case and take drastic actions."

Her mother also called for justice, alleging that the suspect had previously assaulted other young women in the community, taking advantage of their vulnerability.

As she put it:

"I demand justice for my daughter, because the young man is fond of forcing young ladies and ràpìng them because they are vulnerable without any means of help; my daughter is not his first victim."

