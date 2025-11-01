President Bola Tinubu has personally reacted to the allegation of United States President Donald Trump, after the latter alleged that Nigeria was now religiously intolerant and named the nation among the “country of particular concern”.

Trump, on Friday, October 31, raised the allegation against Nigeria, claiming that Christians are facing an "existential threat" in the West African country. He alleged that thousands of Christians are being killed in the country by some "radical Islamist".

President Bola Tinubu responds to Donald Trump's claim Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @POTUS

Reacting to the allegation, President Tinubu, in a social media post on Saturday, November 1, reminded the US president that Nigeria is a democratic nation that is being guided by the constitution, which protects and guarantees religious liberty for all its people.

“Nigeria stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty."

Tinubu explained that his administration has actively engaged Christian and Muslim leaders across the country and would not relent in addressing the security challenges of the country, which affect people of all faiths in Nigeria.

The Nigerian president then rejected Trump's claim that the country encourages religious persecution and stressed that Nigeria's diversity remains its pillar of national unity.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians.”

