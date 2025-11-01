Breaking: Tinubu Personally Replies Donald Trump's Allegation
President Bola Tinubu has personally reacted to the allegation of United States President Donald Trump, after the latter alleged that Nigeria was now religiously intolerant and named the nation among the “country of particular concern”.
Trump, on Friday, October 31, raised the allegation against Nigeria, claiming that Christians are facing an "existential threat" in the West African country. He alleged that thousands of Christians are being killed in the country by some "radical Islamist".
Reacting to the allegation, President Tinubu, in a social media post on Saturday, November 1, reminded the US president that Nigeria is a democratic nation that is being guided by the constitution, which protects and guarantees religious liberty for all its people.
His statement reads in part:
“Nigeria stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty."
Tinubu explained that his administration has actively engaged Christian and Muslim leaders across the country and would not relent in addressing the security challenges of the country, which affect people of all faiths in Nigeria.
The Nigerian president then rejected Trump's claim that the country encourages religious persecution and stressed that Nigeria's diversity remains its pillar of national unity.
His statement further reads in part:
“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians.”
See the full statement here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng