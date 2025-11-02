A Nigerian man has shared a post on the X app showing the entry level salary for a BSc holder at a company in Nigeria

A Nigerian man drew attention on social media after posting details of an entry-level salary offered to a university graduate at a major company in the country.

The post, which was shared on the X app, showed the financial benefits attached to the role, including various allowances enjoyed by the employee.

Man displays oil company employer's benefits

The X user, identified as @depenking on X, uploaded a photo of what he claimed was the pay package for a BSc holder working with a particular oil company in Nigeria.

In his caption, he expressed surprise at the level of comfort such an employee enjoyed, hinting that some Nigerians were living well despite the country’s economic challenges.

"This is an entry level salary for a BSc holder in NLNG. Some people are enjoying in that same Nigeria o," he said.

According to the photo he shared, the company provided an annual basic salary of around ten million naira, alongside several allowances.

These included housing, furniture, and appliances allowances, each amounting to huge sums.

In addition, the employee was entitled to a 13th-month salary, security support, and transport benefits.

Other incentives reportedly covered annual leave, lunch provisions, sickness benefits, and even confectionary allowances.

The list also showed that the employee had access to car loans and educational subsidies for children.

Reactions as man posts salary of company worker

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the viral post.

WorldonBlast said:

"Well first you gotta know someone in the senate just like CBN."

Onye Eze said:

"849,775 naira monthly, not bad at all."

Godiya said:

"I thought it’s much higher now? This is much lower than entry level for ExxonMobil, Chevron, Total as of 2023/2024, it was higher than an average of #55M per annum!"

Princess Ufuoma said:

"I remember when I left uni, I was chasing LNG with every blood I had but I it didn't happen but grateful for the one I got all na Oil and Gas."

Sola said:

"So if someone in this company wants a car they'll dash the person half of the money, this strike must hold."

Christabel reacted:

"Has NLNG started the recruitment process for graduate trainee I haven’t heard anything after application."

UM said:

"I once argued with someone in a comment section. I know many agencies in Nigeria that pays ₦5M monthly for entry-level."

Axiom reacted:

"Somehow, this information is just to enlighten us that some people are enjoying okay but quite useless because we know how keen and competitive it is to get into somewhere like that. I won't be delusional enough to think I'd stand out. So, goodluck to dem employees."

Stephen Uzoma said:

"Is the recent one? Doesn’t look as juicy as been portrayed sha, but extra decent for entry level role. I think seplat is significantly higher than this."

King Ikedichukwu reacted:

"And I never hear say them open job vacancies oooo even when I went there for job hunting the security man told me I can only get into the premises by connection, talk more of getting any job."

Odogwu added:

"Oil workers are disproportionately well paid in Nigeria. I think this is inappropriate. Everybody should be fairly paid. Why should a entry level oil and gas engineer earn more than a consultant surgeon or a pilot. I don’t think it happens anywhere in the world."

