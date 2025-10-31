A lady narrated what happened to her after she joined Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge

She cried as she shared the testimony she got from the programme, encouraging others to join

Many were moved after she opened up about what she was facing and how the programme affected her

A lady shared what happened after she joined the Hallelujah Challenge as she shared her testimony.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, which is usually held at midnight.

“Am I the Only One?" Lady Shares What Happened After She Joined Hallelujah Challenge, Cries in Video

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video by @miriamowusu96, the lady who said she was a public speaker shared that she got the biggest gig after joining the Hallelujah Challenge.

She cried as she shared her testimony and what happened after she joined.

She narrated:

“I’m a speaker. I’ve worked in tech for going on to five years. Today I closed one of my biggest speaking engagement deals.”

Her video was captioned:

“I joined the Hallelujah Challenge and then this happened. When you move in obedience, God moves in ways you can’t imagine.”

She added:

“For anyone wanting to join the Hallelujah Challenge, find Nathaniel Bassey on YouTube or Instagram and you see it! Let’s tap into our blessing in Jesus name! Happy Blessed New Week!”

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail lady’s video on Hallelujah Challenge

Gertrude Baidoo said:

I did Hallelujah challenge dress like your miracle and the following day I received a message that I have been scheduled for a promotion interview and I have planned to wear the exact outfit I wore during the challenge. GOD DOES NOT FAIL!!! STAY LOCKED IN! YOUR SEASON OF ANSWERED PRAYERS IS HERE!

ms_TEE_306 said:

"She is not lying l have been testifying ever since l joined .

livingmybestlife said:

AM I THE ONLY ONE THAT HASN'T HEARD OF THE HALLELUJAH CHALLENGE??? SINCE NO ONE IS EXPLAINING WHAT IT IS

Rock Angie said:

Yesterday being hallelujah challenge Day 20 I received a brand new phone that I prayed for to support my business. I am greatful God

Camilapie256 said:

I started watching it yesterday and today I did an interview and got te job and offer letter sent, after failing 3 interviews in a row

Darlene.2021 said:

Congratulations sis, the God who did it for you will do it for me too. cuz I know my God, the God of Hallelujah Challenge never fails.

Nash Abraham said:

"My gf did it and 4 people died in her family, sge stopped. I think God was cleaning the problems in her family, l don't know why she stopped honestly."

ARYANA said:

"Me it's Asif God from forgot about me. Tell me why 52 days it's coming to an end and still.no testimonies nothing. God forgot about me."

Source: Facebook

Source: Legit.ng