Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Lady Returning from Hallelujah Challenge Centre by 3:55 am Shows Unusual Thing She Saw on Road
People

Lady Returning from Hallelujah Challenge Centre by 3:55 am Shows Unusual Thing She Saw on Road

by  Victoria Nwahiri
1 min read
  • A lady who attended the Hallelujah Challenge at the live venue showed what she saw while returning
  • She shared a video of what she saw people doing on the road at 3:55 am while she was going home
  • Many who saw her video shared their observations, as some recognised the people she saw that night

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Legit.ng & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

A Nigerian lady, Ololade Victoria, shared her experience after she visited the Hallelujah Challenge centre in Lagos.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey.

Lady Returning from Hallelujah Challenge Centre by 3:55 am Shows Unusual Thing She Saw on Road
Lady Returning from Hallelujah Challenge Centre by 3:55 am Shows Unusual Thing She Saw on Road
Source: UGC

A Hallelujah Challenge centre was recently commissioned, and a TikTok user who was part of the live audience at the centre shared her experience.

Watch the video below:

ATTENTION: Protect Yourself From Fake News — Learn How In Our Free Short Course. Get a Certificate!

More details shortly...

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: