A Nigerian lady who missed the “dress like your miracle” segment of Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge cried after missing the program.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey.

Hallelujah Challenge: Lady Who Missed “Dress Like Your Miracle” Segment Cries, Makes Special Request

In a segment of the program tagged “dress like your miracle”, participants are told to dress or act in a way that signifies their prayer points.

In a video by @shuga_nurse001 on TikTok, the lady said she missed the segment and made a special appeal to Nathaniel Bassey.

Hallelujah Challenge: Lady makes request to Nathaniel Bassey

In preparation for the “dress like your miracle” segment, the lady had fasted as instructed.

She narrated how she failed to attend despite her preparation, as she cried in a video.

The lady captioned the video:

“Since the Hallelujah Challenge began, I’ve been waking up every night to join. But on the special day “Dress Like Your Miracle”, I didn’t wake up in time.

“I feel so heartbroken, like I fasted for nothing. I slept around 9:30 p.m. and woke up at 3 a.m. Pastor Nathan, please help me… I can’t stop crying. Can we please have another chance, another date for this?

“What evidence can I show my mockers now to prove that the God of the Hallelujah Challenge truly answers prayers?”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s preparation for Hallelujah challenge

@queenjempire said:

Don’t cry anymore your covenant is between you and God, dress like your miracle and rewatch the program with sincere heart I believe your miracle is sure

Chisom said:

Yunno dah tobechukwu song verse “even before you pray Jehova nisi answer you”

Edos_Okies said:

re-watch the program and still dress like your miracle. God is still the same anytime anyway. just believe

BECKY FASHION WORLD said:

They wake me like 7 times b4 I wake up I left around 10:23pm and on a normal day I alway sleep late Must time 2am to 10 am in d morning I even sleep off during d program

mirafresh196 said:

I joined your faith and that of pst Nath to say big congratulations to you. Go back and rewatch connect with with faith. Big congratulations in advance

Best_Dora said:

And there was me who always have good network since I joined this prayer but last night the devil came through my network

Queen said

"Stop crying. your faith will work for you. even people that wore it. Without your faith it won't work as pastor nath once said so let your faith and believe do the work."

