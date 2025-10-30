An observant man shared what he noticed about Hallelujah Challenge streaming on YouTube

He questioned Nathaniel Bassey concerning his observation, sparking mixed reactions about what he said

The man compared Hallelujah Challenge streaming to other pastors and church service on YouTube

A man shared what he noticed whenever he streamed Hallelujah Challenge on YouTube during the programme.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, which is usually held at midnight.

In a video by @cruizewithfgo on TikTok, the man explained what he noticed and directed a question to Nathaniel Bassey.

He noted that he had noticed that ads do not pop up whenever he streams the programme on YouTube

The observant man said:

“ Wait! Have you ever noticed Pastor Nath’s livestream never shows ads? What’s he doing that other pastors or church channels aren’t doing? Hallelujah Challenge.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man’s observation about Hallelujah Challenge

@Adelle said:

"It's the partnership with Youtube. Remember on the 2nd day, when shouting out partners, he said that YouTube reached out and asked, "what can we do to make Hallelujah challenge better?"

@Keyana said:

"You can help other pastors or church channels to do it right,,,how many times is the Hallelujah challenge held in a year? Why are you comparing it to church channels that stream 3-4 times a week."

@Ĩffŷ said:

"That’s because he didn’t monetize the acct,it’s a religious platform so he said he doesn’t need monetization, other religious platform that pop out ads monetized their account."

@mayyour said:

"He said he doesn’t monetize it… that’s why ads don’t pop up at intervals… he said it during last year Halleluyah challenge."

@mimilifestyle26 said:

"Watch on ur tv,I think it was day 11,trust me I regretted watching it from the tv that day,would have used my system or phone."

@Pophie said:

"Ohhh yes. I have noticed this twice. I re-watched day 11 and there was no single ad. Even day 12, I rewatched it, there was no single ad."

@PERFUME VENDOR IN ABUJA,OWERRI said:

"He mentioned it one time,that the HC is not monetized,that way they can sing any song at all they want without worrying about it being flagged down."

@QLady.Ama said:

"maybe it's because his page is not monetized."

@Asaba Makeup artist said:

"Even on live stream Nsppd ad no Dey pop too."

