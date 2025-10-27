A Nigerian lady has shared an unusual experience after visiting her talking stage when he called her the next day with a question that caught her completely off guard

She explained how she reacted to his surprising question about something in his freezer, insisting on what really happened

The story quickly gained attention online, with many people commenting and reacting to the strange and unforgettable situation she experienced

A Nigerian lady shared the unexpected question her talking stage asked her about his turkey in his freezer after she left his house.

This is contained in a post she made available on her page via the popular social media platform TikTok.

Nigerian lady explains surprising call from talking stage. For illustration purposes. Photo source: Tiktok/rukkyfabricsvia, Getty Images/The Washington Post

Source: TikTok

Lady recounts bad experience with talking stage

The young lady shared that she had a very rare and unforgettable experience when she visited her talking stage sometime ago.

She mentioned that a day after she visited him, he called her to ask a question she did not expect, and she took to her media page to share the story.

According to what she shared on her page @rukkyfabricsvia TikTok, the Nigerian lady mentioned that she visited her talking stage, and the next day she got a call from him.

She said he asked if she had taken home a turkey from the freezer, and this question took her by surprise.

The TikTok video carries a caption that reads:

"Life didn't end when I visited a talking stage and he called me the next day to ask if I took raw turkey home from his freezer."

The video also carries a description that helps better explain her experience, which reads:

"My eyes first blur when he asked that question. Like carry turkey home for Wetin? Then a carton of turkey wasn’t up to 40k. Omo, I change am for the Werey sharply. The annoying part, bro dropped me home. So how come you no see turkey for my bag?"

Lady surprised by talking stage’s call after visiting his house. For illustration purposes. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Smith Collection/Gado

Source: TikTok

She further explained what she did next in response to individuals via the comments.

She said:

"I change am for the Werey sharply. Na that day I block am. My sister, I swear I no take anything."

As she shared the post, individuals who came across it stormed the comment page to share their thoughts.

Reactions as talking stage questions lady

Bukola said:

"Omo the man go stingy ooo."

@Lolade’s signature noted:

"I will take this as a meme , why will you go visit your talking stage."

Stephanie added:

"Same thing happened to me o, said I took his perfume , meanwhile it was just his crusher and small cana and the berry blast in his fridge I took."

ADUNNI SWEET stressed:

"The man go dey count meat wey dey inside pot ooo. wahala."

Thaora wrote:

"Even if person wan carry something e go be turkey ???"

kiki_of_lagos28 added:

"He said I stole his gold spoons and na only Cana I carry obit after some months he called back n apologized,wasn’t in Lagos then,he paid for my flight to return to Lagos n bought me a wig he say na colos he smoke that day n it was wild."

The_Boujee_Rack stressed:

"Not be him fault I don take turkey bfr Mk i nor lie. I take 2 kilo oo 6 big ones."

Coco Njie noted:

"One ask me to return the perfume I stole and I didn't even enter his room I didn't spend 15 minutes with him at the house I was so annoyed he said he."

yourfavouritenurse1 shared:

"Mine ask me if I opened his wardrobe and see anything cause his stick doesn't rise and we done over plan."

BossLady said:

"I go vex if you no change am for am. All this stingy men association."

Watch the video below:

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after showing off the shoes her talking stage bought for her.

Nigerian woman seeks easier dating method

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady has gone viral for expressing her frustration with the 'talking stage' in relationships. She shared a list called 'talking stage version 1.0', containing 16 personal details she expects her partner to provide before advancing further.

The lady proposed a platform or data cards where people’s personal information could be stored, allowing potential partners to learn about each other without endless conversations. She also revealed that she’s now waiting for her parents to link her with her future husband, saying she is too tired to keep getting to know men repeatedly.

Source: Legit.ng