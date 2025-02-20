A Nigerian lady has shared her unenviable experience just two days after renting an apartment and moving in

According to the lady, she had no idea that the new apartment she rented would be a 'funeral home' for all her appliances

Social media users who came across her post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady's dream of a comfortable new home quickly turned into a nightmare after facing unexpected issues.

The troubles began just 48 hours after she moved into the rented apartment, leaving her frustrated and full of regrets.

Lady regrets renting apartment in Lagos Photo credit: @fheyioflagos/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares experience in newly rented apartment

The lady, who shared her ordeal on TikTok under the handle @fheyioflagos, expressed her dismay after moving into the new apartment.

In a video showing the apartment, she recounted how her appliances, including newly purchased bulbs, began to malfunction on the first day.

The situation took a turn for the worse when her generator, used solely for charging her phone, overloaded and ceased functioning.

To compound her woes, the lady was informed that the area was subjected to a power outage.

Her household appliances got burnt Photo credit: @fheyioflagos/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

After moving in, she was dismayed to learn that the situation had deteriorated, with the 'band B' being downgraded to 'band C', implying a poor supply of electricity.

In her words:

"Just two days after moving into my new apartment, and I've already cried one million times. God please, don't let my former landlord laugh at me. I thought I was moving into an apartment, I didn't know it was a funeral home for all my appliances. Please tell me, are we supposed to be going out with our appliances?Because all my appliances, including the bulbs that I bought, exploded on the first day. As if that wasn't enough, my generator knocked off due to overload.

"I don't know what that means, because I only use that generator to charge my phone. When I paid for this apartment, I was told that the area was on a 'band B' only for me to move in and I was told that it has been downgraded to Band C. Guys, I haven't seen light since I moved into this apartment. I'm going through a lot, I'm tired of this. It's just day two of 365 days. What would you advise me to do, guys? Should I start looking out for another place again, just two days after?"

Reactions trail lady's ordeal in new apartment

TikTok users stormed the comments section to advise her on what to do.

@Ivyinyang said:

"Overload means someone else is using your generator power supply."

@Oluwaseun commented:

"God abeg make dem downgrade our light to band C , tired of paying my life savings on electricity."

@everything_by_ceekay said:

"Am on band c and we dey use light wella to the extent that am asking myself if we band c can be using light like dis how band A light won be."

@jessicajessynwank said:

"Any place am looking for a house,there must be light before i go pay, I will ask neighbors around oh."

@SALAMISM INTERIOR said:

"You should call an electrician to come check out the entire connection, even for your own safety."

@FAWN ’N’ FLEUR said:

"Call an electrician to check the wiring. Same thing happened to me when I moved into my apartment. There was even a fire outbreak the day I plugged my iron. I had to change all the wires and socket."

@Juniepar added:

"Same thing happened in my last apartment. My landlords house had no issues but my own appliances where blowwing. Then later the current went so low that I couldn’t use it for anything. I had to leave."

See the post below:

Lady laments over new apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady cried out after using red paint on her room wall, shelf and dining table in her new apartment.

She shared how she decided to use the paint for her room and cried out over her choice after seeing the finished result.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng