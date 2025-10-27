A Nigerian lady shared the story of her younger sister, who paid for an apartment and then forgot the address

According to the lady, her kid sister was resuming school, and she first went there to pay for an apartment

When the young lady packed her things into the area where she paid for the apartment, she forgot the house address

Reactions trailed the story of a Nigerian lady who forgot the address of a house where she paid for an apartment.

The story was shared by the lady's elder sister, who said she accompanied her to the location.

In a video posted on TikTok, the lady, @nonchalantgirlindelta, said her sister was supposed to stay in the apartment in school.

They have already packed her property, and upon getting to the area, she could not recall the particular house.

A lot of people who commented on the post said such a thing has happened to them in the past.

However, the lady said they later found the apartment and that her sister has since moved in.

The video is captioned:

"I followed my kid sister to school only to find out she does not remember the house she paid for."

Reactions as lady forgets where she paid for an apartment

@favour said:

"It happened to me when I newly entered school my dad almost kill me."

@isabella said:

"Hope say una later find the house abi na the house find una."

@Nyen said:

"Happened to me too, had to go back to da junction and call my agent to come take me to da house."

@Chisom said:

"Omo it happens for close to 3weeks in school. I didn’t know my lodge had back gate. I saw people entering the gate on my way back from school and wished that was my lodge because I was tired for 3 weeks. I was passing my lodge and wishing it was my lodge."

@Yarinya said:

"This was me and my sis early last year … we roamed the streets luckily for us we saw the landlady walking na so she carry us go house."

@prechys_bakes/warri said:

"My first 3 weeks in school, I didn’t know the way to my house….I only know say if I tell bike the hostel name dem go carry me reach house, nd when I wan go school na just to say school gate."

@WuMi said:

"Make she call agent na. Meself then when I gained admission I had to snap the signboards."

@Topazmalay said:

"The first day I rented my house, that same day I went to buy furniture on my way back, close to my street, I no sabi where I follow again."

Source: Legit.ng