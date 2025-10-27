A Cameroonian lady who relocated to Nigeria has drawn people's attention to the unhealthy things she found in a pillow she had bought from a vendor

She had bought four pillows and noticed her bedspread always got dirty easily, and that her health deteriorated

She decided to tear open one of the pillows to ascertain the problem could be, and she was blown away

A Cameroonian lady living in Nigeria has raised an alarm after finding sand and dirt in a pillow she had bought.

She bought four pillows from a vendor, and when she began using them, she noticed something unusual.

First, she noticed that her bedspread got dirty quickly, and she always saw sand on her bed, despite using pillowcases.

The last straw for her was that her health began to deteriorate. She began experiencing shortness of breath and a constant cough.

This prompted her to tear open one of the pillows and wash it. In a video posted on TikTok, she displayed the sand and dirt she found in a single pillow.

After her discovery, she decided to return all the pillows and appealed to vendors not to cheat their customers for the sake of profit. The lady wrote:

"When I first arrived in Nigeria, I bought four pillows from this woman, same place I got my bed and chairs. Her husband sold me the furniture, and she made the pillows.



"From the very beginning, I noticed something strange. My bedspreads kept getting dirty so fast, and there was always sand on the bed even though I used pillowcases. I couldn’t understand why.



"Lately, I’ve been struggling with shortness of breath and a constant cough. So, I decided to check what could be wrong. What you see in this water is just from washing one pillow. 😭 The amount of dirt and sand that came out was unbelievable.



"I don’t even know where they got those foams from, but it’s clear they were unhealthy. My health has been declining without me realizing it honestly, I’ve been dying slowly. 💔

The foams you see in this video have already been washed oh.So imagine how bad they were before. I couldn’t even open the other three pillows because I’m exhausted. I’ll just go and return them I don’t even care about getting my money back.



"I’m sharing this because I’m pleading with vendors: 🙏🏽

No matter what you sell, please remember that we are human beings. Don’t cheat people just for profit. Have pity on us, please, ohhh."

Watch her video below:

Pillow: Mixed reactions trail lady's discovery

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to what the lady found below:

OMOBOLAJI said:

"But am certain that's aboki pillows they are the ones that use used foam the once I sell are not like this at all never had any complaints from my cus."

Silas said:

"If you give the pillows back to them, they will sell it to another person Just go and warn them."

angelbigbeb said:

"Omo people sha this so sad 😞 we don forget say we be human."

🧡🧡DEMI🧡🧡 said:

"After buying fibire pillow, i still sew extra pillow case with zip for my pillow."

KIKSBEDDINGSANDBEYOND said:

"Who still buys or sells foam pillows for this century fiber pillows aren’t too expensive now 💯 I have fiber pillow of just #6000 now."

