After watching Omoni Oboli's 'Love in Every Word' part two, a Nigerian lady came online to share her opinion about the movie

The second part of the popular movie dropped on YouTube a few days ago, and fans have been reviewing it

According to the lady, she was not satisfied with the performance of Uzor Arukwe in the movie that now has millions of views

A Nigerian lady is one of those who have seen Omoni Oboli's 'Love in Every Word' part two, which is trending on social media.

The lady posted a personal review of the movie, which featured Uzor Arukwe and Bambam.

The lady said she enjoyed the movie. Photo credit: Facebook/Chioma Chinaka Chigozie-Okwum and Instagram/Uzor Arukwe.

According to the lady identified on Facebook as Chioma Chinaka Chigozie-Okwum, she was not completely satisfied with Arukwe's performance in his role.

Her words:

"I am not sure Uzo wants to play this type of role again after this movie. His body language was so rigid in this part 2. He could not even say Achalugo well — he resorted to saying Achara - Ugo. It sounded very un-igbo. This is his silent rebellion against being type cast into this igbotic Odogwu role. I think he has had it up to his neck at this point."

The lady also commented on the role of Patience Ozokwo, who was also part of the cast in the movie, which now has over 10 million views.

She said:

"Plus…. Is Patience Ozokwor tired of acting her signature angry mom-in-laws? Abi rich mother in-laws role is hard for her? Shaffy Bello would have made that role come to life. But I guess she isn’t fluent in Igbo. All the same, the movie was a 10 for me. This is just me talking like one who overthinks."

The lady reviewed Uzor Arukwe's performance in the movie. Photo credit: Instagram/Uzor Arukwe.

Reactions as lady reviews Love in Every Word

Uloma Obiefule MichealOduah said:

"I noticed the rigidity in Uzor, his body language wasn't giving like part 1. I was still entertained."

Cheluchi Onyemelukwe said:

"Was he Igbotic in this movie, first or second part? Not really, he has acted way more Igbotic in movies. He is also from Imo. Not a good fit for an Anambra-based businessman if they were going for a true depiction. An Anambra girl, picking out 65 dishes, without meeting the mother? Hilarious. But one step at a time for Nollywood."

Chinnie Goldenpen said:

"I didn't like the way he pronounced the Achalugo in this part. But then I felt that it was intentional just to give the movie a different feeling."

Elizabeth Ekwutosinam Williams said:

"People should stop analysing this movie biko and just enjoy it. Even oyinbo movies still dey get error. Let's stop pointing out errors please."

Lady reacts after seeing Uzor Arukwe

