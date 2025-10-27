Nollywood filmmaker Omoni Oboli's latest movie 'Love in Every Word 2' has been met with mixed reactions since its release

The recent movie is already a hit on YouTube with over five million views and follows the first instalment which was released in March and also did massive numbers

For Barrister Amaka Onwuegbuchulem, she could not complete watching the second instalment and explained why

Nigerian lawyer Amaka Onwuegbuchulem has shared why she could not finish watching Omoni Oboli's latest blockbuster 'Love in Every Word 2'.

Oboli's latest movie is the rave-of-the-moment and continues the love story of Odogwu Obiora, played by actor Uzor Arukwe, and his Achalugo, Chioma, played by Bambam Olawunmi Adenibuyan, in the first instalment released in March.

Lawyer's review of Omoni Oboli's movie

Barrister Amaka, in a Facebook post, shared a screenshot showing the part she discontinued watching the movie.

According to the legal practitioner, she stopped because she didn't find it interesting enough to continue. In her words:

"If you take a look at the screenshot, you will see where I stopped while watching the movie.

"And in my opinion, I didn't see anything interesting enough to make me finish the movie.

"Maybe it got more interesting but there is an Igbo proverb that says that you can guess the sweetness of a dish from the aroma.

"It is my point of view.

"Yours can be different and that's OK. Express your opinion in such a way that people would be curious enough to go see for themselves."

Lawyer's review triggers mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lawyer's review below:

Golden Iwezor said:

"I said the same thing but didn’t want to look like a hater,my own personal opinion! I prefer and liked the first one and it would have stopped there! They just brought in a whole lot of people we didn’t even see in the first part. Bam bam kept over stretching words,it looked so much like an advert for the brands that sponsored! I didn’t feel anything unlike the first part I watched!"

David Samuel said:

"Amaka Onwuegbuchulem i see what you saw dear.

"Great actors, brilliant set ups, beautiful on screen chemistry but i didn't like the story line that much. omoni oboli raised the bar very high in the part one that this part 2 couldn't match up."

Raheemah Mahmud said:

"At the beginning I felt the way you feel, but I told myself let me watch it further to the end, I love it, for me, it was worth the entertainment."

Faith Onwuka Iwuoha said:

"Two things are involved is either your data finished or you lack happiness. Cos that movie was done to make one feel loved, valued and respected with touch of comic relief."

Nancy Hope said:

"Imagine you saying this to someone's hardwork and you people will call it criticism."

Flora Okechukwu said:

"U watch,U no watch ,U finish ,U no finish. Omoni is who she says she is my own is basically the chemistry between Achalaugo and odogwu was electrifying gosh !! I can feel odogwu's love in his bones . Aesthetics are actually good but chemistry I don't joke with it at a point I was questioning the possibility of these ppl not having something off screen . Mehnn there are levels to this thing called love leaving aesthetics aside for a moment."

Omoni Oboli reacts as movie hits million views

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that filmmaker Omoni Oboli had reacted after her new movie Love in Every Word 2 hit over a million views hours after its release.

Barely hours after it was released, the new movie amassed over 1 million views in just six hours. As of the time of this report, the numbers have gone even higher, raking over five million views in over 24 hours.

The romantic movie is a continuation of the original 2025 blockbuster, which also made waves. It follows the enduring love story of Chioma (Bamike "BamBam" Olawunmi-Adenibuyan) and Odogwu (Uzor Arukwe).

