Music superstar Davido had his second stop for his 5Ive tour in Adamawa on October 29, 2025

While the show was ongoing, the DJ played a song by Davido's rival Wizkid, and the atmosphere changed

The way fans reacted to this was captured in a video that has been making the rounds on social media

Davido's Adamawa concert has been on the lips of online users. It was the second stop of his 5Ive Alive Tour, and he performed at Mahmud Ribadu Square in Yola on October 29, 2025. The concert was sold out, with thousands of fans in attendance.

BBNaija's Sultana was a special guest at the event, joining Davido on stage. While he was performing, the DJ played a song by his rival, Wizkid.

Crowd reaction as DJ played Wizkid's song at OBO's concert trends online.

The crowd's reaction to this was several hands in the air, asking him to shut down the music. One lady could be heard in the background screaming at the DJ to change the song immediately.

The hilarious moment from OBO's concert has been trending online.

Legit.ng, Nigerian music stars Wizkid and Davido heated up the internet recently after the latter decided to throw shades.

It all started when the Morayo hitmaker took to his X platform to hail himself as the “biggest” in the game.

Upon seeing the tweet, the father of twins made a counter post, igniting reactions from fans and netizens.

Fans reaction to viral clip at Davido's concert

Reactions as compiled below:

@Hamxher_01 said:

"But de DJ self f*ck up, he no sabi who hire am and the purpose wey them hire am? Abi he won just cause f!ght."

@BIGMACHALA121 said:

"Werey dey scream like on bingo for our area. Why woman voice go loud like that shu."

@Babie_tems said:

"Is like the DJ no wan collect remaining balance."

@Riskweaver said:

"what do you expect??you want the to accept a lion in a sheep gathering??....na that DJ I won know,he risk everything for wizzy...doze frogidoz fan fit mud."

@freshwealt95610 said:

"Nah the people mumu, we claim we are African and one ,but you love Davido and hate wizkid, Even if wizkid beef Davido,does it concern us, are we to be in their personal life."

@BloodytoothG said:

"But I'm not judging their reaction but why would the DJ play a WizKid song in a Davido's concert?"

Crowd reaction as DJ played Wizkid's song at OBO's concert, trends online.

@powerchibueze said:

"That’s means that even davido DJ Lowkey na wizkid fan…. Baba can’t hide the feeling any longer he had to play KESE."

@rocky_jumbo said:

"Na tout all of them be.. see how woman Dey scream like dog, lmao 30bingos."

@bignas217 said:

"As better gbedu nor dey to play nko ? Dj kukuma drop popsy song Better song."

@kvnq_sheymhan1 said:

"Dem go reach house Go still chop am."

@all_chilizzy said:

"30gb na violence eehi love my people."

@5resher said:

"Lol! Some fans are just so d*mb asf. Even person Wey get show no get issue with DJ playing Wizkid song but a random fan that stays in Yola is getting pissed because Wizkid Wey don know wetin he go chop for 2045 song is been played? We need to get our priorities right maan."

Odumodu opens Up on Wizkid, Davido on his album

Meanwhile, Rapper Odumodublvck shared how Wizkid and Davido showed him respect by featuring on his album for free.

The rapper stated that Grammy winner Wizkid’s verse was a personal gift, calling it the greatest ever recorded.

The Nigerian music star insisted both superstars joined purely out of respect for his grind, not for the money.

