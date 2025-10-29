Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, has broken her silence after her father-in-law Joseph Aloba's lawyer withdrew from his case against her

Wunmi also shared an alleged voice recording from a close associate of Mohbad's father, who shared the consequences of Liam's DNA test

Mohbad's widow also shared how she had cooperated with her father-in-law since his demand for the DNA test

The late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, Mohbad, is making headlines once again following the latest update about his son, Liam's DNA, which has led to a disagreement between his widow, Wunmi, and his father, Joseph Aloba.

In a series of posts via her Instastory on Wednesday, October 29, Wunmi reacted to the report about another lawyer, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), withdrawing from the DNA case against her and her son.

Mohbad’s widow Wunmi pens open letter to father-in-law over DNA case. Credit: wunmi/iammohbad

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the law firm of Dr. Wahab Shittu (SAN) had withdrawn its service in the DNA case instituted by Baba Mohbad in view of the “sustained falsehood being orchestrated in the social media about alleged attempts to compromise the outcome of the DNA process."

In reaction, Wunmi seemingly taunted her father-in-law as she shared how she had cooperated with him since the case began.

"To my father-in-law, you can get as many lawyers as you want from anywhere in the world; one thing that is certain is that you can’t manipulate this DNA. I’m sorry. When people are confident in the truth, they don’t run. They don’t hide. They don’t switch lawyers every month. They don’t ignore court calls. We have cooperated since Day 1. We have never opposed a DNA test. We showed up, we waited, and we followed the law," she wrote.

According to Wunmi, the people delaying the process are the same people who requested it.

Mohbad’s widow seemingly taunts father-in-law as his lawyer withdraws from DNA case. Credit: wunmi/iammohbad

Source: Instagram

"No one can manipulate the court, and no one can manipulate science. Let the truth speak for Liam, for Mohbad, and for justice. Again, November 11 is around the corner. We will be there."

Wunmi also included an alleged voice note from her father-in-law's close associate, who shared what would be the consequences of the outcome of Liam's DNA test.

"I am patiently waiting for the lawyer who's going to try to dispute or tamper with the DNA evidence about my child," she added.

Slide the post below to listen to the voice note Wunmi shared:

Reactions to Wunmi's update about Mohbad's dad

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens drummed support for Mohbad's widow. Read the comments below:

ellen_empire_ said:

"Now i think this lady is ready to speak and fight for herself. God is your strength dear."

offic1al_beejay said:

"lol why do your father inlaw have to get the whole world lawyer before you tender a genuine DNA results why is it that difficult."

iamolamikuti said:

"why did San withdraw? Una don pay San want push agenda again to make baba Mohbad look like the problem?"

syndicator_111 said:

"I don’t understand, is it Baba Mohbad that needs to go do the DNA or his Grandson?

akwanwa_chioma reacted:

"So wait, he requested for DNA and started delaying it again? Confusion much?"

What Prime Boy said about Wunmi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prime Boy queried why Mohnad didn't open up to his mother or family members about what was happening to him.

He said he had a minor argument with the late singer, and he wanted to go pick up his things from his house, but his wife prevented him.

Prime Boy also alleged that some individuals might have employed diabolical means on the singer.

Source: Legit.ng