A Nigerian man has finished watching 'Love in Every Word', a film produced by star actress, Omoni Oboli

The man said that while he enjoyed part one of the movie, he felt there was no need for a second part

After watching the second part, he took to Facebook to point out some of the things he noticed and did not like

A Nigerian man has shared his honest review after watching 'Love in Every Word,' part two, a popular film produced by Omoni Oboli.

According to the man, he enjoyed the first part of the movie, which featured Uzor Arukwe and Bambam.

The man said the movie should have ended in part one. Photo credit: Facebook/Kelechi Okwo and Instagram/Uzor Arukwe.

Source: UGC

However, the man identified on Facebook as Kelechi Okwo noted some of the things he observed in part two.

Kelechi said he feels there was no need for the producers of the movie to have made a part two.

In his opinion, the movie should have just ended in part one. His words:

"They should have just left this movie in that Part 1. When did Odogwu start speaking Queen’s English? Which one is baby can you come over here, Obiora come and do what? Let them just leave that movie like that. This Part 2 is not necessary abeg. We have enjoyed Achalugo and Obiora. This continuation is not worth it. My 2pences shaa."

Uzor Arukwe is one of the major actors in the movie. Photo credit: Instagram/Uzor Arukwe.

Source: Instagram

Reactions as man shares his review of 'Love in Every Word' part two

Chukwulobe Amara said:

"Probably he did some training abi whatever to match up with his supposed wife. Everything mist not be shown. Meanwhile, the movie is a 100/10 for me shaa. Anyhow Una put it. I still love it."

Chidiogo Maureen Obasi said:

"Fron that part one Obiora was speaking English. This part too his English is still same, not even fluent self."

Favorite O. Gabriel said:

"Na for achalugo dream him speak good English but when the movie started proper he switch to his normal igbo accent English. Uzor is too good abeg."

Ogbuefi Ikeanyi Anthony said:

"Na business, so because you don’t want to watch it they should stop making money? If e reach your turn stop it in season half…"

Bi Bi An said:

"He shouldn't have changed his accent. Maybe after part 1,he went to school. But the movie follow Sha. There's one or two to learn from it."

Gloria Udoh Glossyrosy said:

"We should know that he is dating someone educated and can speak well so he is bound to learn from her and change ways for her or did you want to tell me that you can't change ways of life for someone you truly love so that is what happened to odogwu....the movie clock it."

Lady reacts after seeing Uzor Arukwe

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared a heartwarming video showing the moment she met popular Nollywood actor, Uzor Arukwe.

In a video, the lady who was overly excited ran to hug him at a car park and the actor acknowledged her with a smile on his face.

While sharing the video via the TikTok app, the lady noted that seeing the talented actor in person already made her year truly unforgettable.

Source: Legit.ng