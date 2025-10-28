A Nigerian car hire operator shared how he provided service to Regina Daniels, but has yet to be paid

He detailed how his driver continued working for several extra days at the actress’s request, but despite repeated attempts to get payment, the balance remains unpaid

After failing to receive payment and being blocked on social media, he involved the police and pleaded with Nigerians to help him get Regina Daniels to settle the debt

A Nigerian man who operates a car hire service in Abuja has pleaded with popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, to please pay him his money after he provided a car service to her and she has yet to settle his balance.

The individual, who mentioned the name of his company as Ronaldo Logistics and Car Hire, shared a long video detailing the whole incident.

Man begs Regina Daniels to pay him

He mentioned in his post that he was at his house at midnight when he got a call from someone who said they needed his service, and he sent his driver over.

The man, who received the call, was paid for the initial two days’ work. However, when he told his driver to stop after the two days since payment was already made, he mentioned that Regina Daniels allegedly told him via his staff to continue the job, assuring that she would pay him.

The man added that his driver and his truck worked for Regina Daniels for about 9-10 more days, yet he is still unpaid.

According to a post he shared on his page @_mroluseyi via the popular social media platform TikTok, the man mentioned that his driver told him that Regina Daniels was about to leave without paying him. He rushed to the airport where she was at that moment but could not meet her as she had already boarded the plane.

He shared his full story:

"Good morning Nigerians, it's Ronaldo Logistics and Car Hire Service. I'm based in Abuja doing my car hire service. 12 days ago, someone called me at midnight asking me to provide my Prado to take someone from Maitama, so I sent my driver there to check what was happening."

"When they reached there, my driver carried Regina Daniels and took her to Katampe Extension to an apartment."

"The person who contacted me paid for 2 days’ work at #150,000 per day, totaling #300,000."

"After the 2 days elapsed, I called and said that the two days paid for had finished and the work should stop, but they told me not to stop. They said they would talk to Regina Daniels, who approved that I continue the job and that she would pay. I said no problem, but I don’t have money for fuel, so they agreed to give my driver #30,000 daily for fuel, while my balance of #120,000 remained."

"That's how we continued working for almost 9-10 days. Every day, they gave my driver #30,000 for fuel, and we worked through the night too."

"The day they were leaving, my driver told me they wanted to go. I rushed to the airport from the stadium, but by the time I arrived, Regina Daniels had already boarded the chartered flight at the private wing."

"Luckily, one of the girls came out. I told her she had to give me my money. She said they had sent it, but I hadn’t seen any alert and asked for a receipt of #570,000."

"The lady said I should wait. We waited for almost 2 hours, and when the money didn’t arrive, I took the lady to the police station because I didn’t want to take the law into my own hands. The police asked what was happening, and I explained."

"By that time, they had landed in Lagos. The girl called them to say I had not received the money, and they told her they had sent it."

"I asked for the receipt. They then started threatening me, claiming I made the girl miss her flight. One of them told me to go and collect money from the person who first hired me."

"I immediately called the person. They said no, they only paid for 2 days. The girl heard this and confirmed I was not at fault. The police told them to send the money. I left the girl at the police station to continue my work. Not up to 3 hours later, the police said the girl had escaped."

"They said the girl claimed she wanted to urinate and then escaped, and that’s how everything happened."

After narrating his experience, he pleaded with Nigerians to help him get Regina Daniels to pay him the amount owed.

He pleaded:

"So please Nigerians, help me beg Regina Daniels to send my money. They have my account number. Please Regina Daniels, I’m begging you, send my money, #570,000. I have evidence."

He also added in the comments that before going online, he reached out via her social media, but she blocked him.

"She has blocked me. I don’t have any other means to contact her except through social media."

As the post made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man shares ordeal

Tamarapreye shared:

"I know you were paid by Pa Ned to come and Drag Regina."

akinade145 noted:

"So she no even get her own personal car? So what is the benefit of this marriage to ned self."

zinnyperry added:

"Looking at comments, I just shock my head. I am so disappointed. business is business. if you cannot pay don't order for any service."

prettyshizzy2004 said:

"Are you sure is not pa Ned that paid you to drag our Queen Regina Daniels."

BEAUTYPRO-MAX wrote:

"Oga I think you should have handle it more mature than this there are other means to handle a situation like this knowing so well that she is facing a kind of challenges right now I think you should have been matured enough."

EfemenaLuxuryHairs wrote:

"So since all this days u did not come out to talk it’s now. U never ready."

Precious Automobiles added:

"Make God protect Regina's name ooo. If una try bring her down, God go lift her up."

Mr money stressed:

"if she blocked you, reporting her privately to the law would have been better than this , you know she can afford the money,who knows what really happ."

chilly noted:

"Take her to court or report to the police if your claims are legit. Why come to SM."

Queenhelen said:

"As matured as you are, why not call first then if she refuse then you think of on line option , and she is not the one that contacted you but even at that why coming on line too quickly."

Watch the video below:

