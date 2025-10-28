A Nigerian man’s interview experience at a well-known bank took an unexpected turn after he was asked a simple question he couldn’t answer

He narrated how he spent hours with other applicants before the interview, unaware that a small detail would later matter

His post has since attracted wide reactions online, with many sharing similar surprising experiences

A Nigerian man who visited a popular bank to interview for a customer service role has revealed how he failed the interview after being unable to answer a simple question he was asked.

The story has immediately gotten the attention of people on social media after the man shared it, mentioning the name of the bank and its location while also narrating his full experience.

Nigerian man fails customer service interview

Many individuals who have had similar experiences have flooded the comment section of his post to share their own stories.

According to the man, in a post shared on his page @scoffy2606, he mentioned that years back, he applied for a role and went for the interview.

Before he went into the interview office, he said he met other applicants outside and engaged in discussions with them for about three hours.

He added that during their wait, none of them bothered to ask for each other's names, as they all referred to one another as mama, boss, and other nicknames.

Fast forward to when he was called in for the interview, and he was asked a simple question.

However, his response and inability to answer properly cost him the opportunity.

His statement:

“After waiting for three hours in the interview lobby with five other people, I was the first to go into the interview room."

"'Do you like meeting new people?’ he asked, and I said yes."

"He said, ‘Tell me the names of the other candidates at the lobby."

"I opened mouth!"

"End of interview."

He continued:

"We were all gisting but calling each other Brother, Boss, Chairman, Mama. None of us bothered to ask for names.

"2014, Access Bank, Customer Service Role, Eleganza Apapa.”

Speaking further, he explained how he and the other applicants had spent time together before the bank interview.

“We all gisted for complete three hours. In fact, we all left Obanikoro to Apapa in the same bus. But we called ourselves Chairman, Boss, My Guy, Brother, and Mama."

"We vibed while waiting for the interview, but we didn’t ask for each other’s names."

As the post made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts and reactions.

Reactions as man fails interview

@gozie_recon noted:

"This is where the street rule comes in, in every 5 guys 2 might be football fans. “That my oga that supports Arsenal o” But at least you must have had some conversation. If I stay with you for 1 hour I thing should make us talk for at least 10 seconds."

@Bright_Abo9gye shared:

"At least you gist. i see you as my competition so apart from normal greetings, i won't even look your way for us to even talk."

@forthright____ wrote:

"Just an unspoken culture in Nigeria among men, no introductions at all at first meet, just straight to gisting about our different circumstances or interests. We should deliberately teach ourselves to break this culture and ask names."

@Popeikue stressed:

"I remember Nestle interview at Ilupeju, immediately after greeting fellow candidates in the waiting room, I headed straight to the restroom. When I came back, Goma hala, “o boy you be customer for here oo, how you take know say na restroom be that’. Still my guy till tmrw."

@Blakjizuz noted:

"As men in Nigeria you were right o. All we do is call each other boss, chairman, ogA sir. In the north we add baba, mazaaaa.. una go meet like for 1 month without even giving a da.mn about names."

@Afrye262632 said:

"Dang, I would have aced that. Every stranger I meet and end up making eye contact with tells me their life story. I'll know their name, their kids name, their great aunt and dogs."

Read the post below:

