Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tuoyo Ideh has shared his ordeal after being unlawfully arrested and mistreated by NDLEA officials.

According to him, as a promoter, he was called by a client to book tables at a nightclub, Proxy, and went there to fulfill the request. However, while waiting for his clients, NDLEA officers stormed the club and arrested everyone present.

He mentioned that he began recording a video but later stopped to inquire about the situation, though the officials didn’t listen to anything he had to say.

The former housemate stated that everyone at the club was taken outside and told to sit on the floor. Later, they were all driven to the NDLEA office in Ikoyi.

He explained that after unsuccessfully trying to reason with the officers, he resumed recording the video and shared it on his social media platforms to alert people of his whereabouts.

BBNaija Tuoyo shares how he was maltreated



In the post, Tuoyo noted that a woman started screaming and shouting that he was the one. The woman suggested that he should be arrested, while another person called for the officers to shoot him.

He mentioned that some people moved toward him, started hitting him, dragging him, and inflicting pain. When they saw he could hardly breathe, they left him and dragged him into an office.

The woman who raised the alarm then questioned why the reality star made the video and shared it online.

Tuoyo shows off bruises inflicted on him



In the recording, the reality star, who recently called out Regina Daniels' mother over her daughter's ordeal, stood up to show the bruises inflicted on him. His eyes were swollen, indicating he had been beaten.

He stated that lying down properly has been a challenge since the beating he received from NDLEA officers.

Tuoyo also noted that his chest, hand, legs, and head have been in intense pain since the incident, adding that the intimidation and humiliation were overwhelming for him and everyone else present.

What fans said about Tuoyo

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@d.mfresh reacted:

"It was empty because u casted them. Your post saved every other person. You are an hero."

@bi_benard shared:

"This is too sad, can’t imagine how you were feeling at that time that you were breathing fast. So sorry brother."

@stevechuks_ commented:

"So sorry bro! This is too sad, what do we even do to get justice in this case because I’m perplexed."

@papaya_ex stated:

"Omg, I’m so sorry y’all had to go through that."



@ruggedybaba wrote:

"Whats your next line of action bro?"

@neo_akpofure shared:

"I can’t even begin to imagine the scenario, I thank God you are home & safe."

Tuoyo dumped wigs over discomfort

Ex-Big Brother Naija's ex-housemate, Tuoyo, revealed that the artificial hair he fixed some time ago brought him nothing but discomfort.

Legit.ng previously reported that the reality star disclosed that he could no longer cope with the pain that comes with wearing artificial wigs.

