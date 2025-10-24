Lucky Udu has posted a video to share his ordeal with his fans, pleading for help online

He stated that the allegations made against him have ruined him and shared screenshots showing how he took loans to survive

Cubana Chiefpriest reacted to the video, advising him on who to approach for help before offering to assist him

Content creator Lucky Udu has cried out in a video shared on his Instagram page, saying he has fallen on hard times.

In the recording, the man previously dragged by Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama explained that all was not well with him and that life outside social media was very different.

Fans react to Lucky Udu's video about being broke as Cubana Chiefpriest reacts. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest/@luckuudu

Source: Instagram

According to him, since Sky B made allegations against him, brands and companies have stopped associating with him. He lamented that the allegations ruined all his years of hard work.

Lucky Udu also revealed that he had been given a quit notice at his residence and had been surviving on loans. He shared screenshots showing the loans he had taken since January.

He went on to beg his fans to tag people who could help him, explaining that everything people saw him doing on social media came from his own pocket, but he was now in a difficult situation.

Fans encourage Lucky Udu after viral video. Photo credit@luckyudu

Source: Instagram

Lucky Udu also listed several people he had helped in the past, some of whom, he claimed, received millions of naira but said most of them never remembered him.

Cubana Chiefpriest Reacts to Lucky Udu’s Video



Reacting to the viral clip, Cubana Chiefpriest advised Lucky Udu to return to the man who gave $30 through him a few months ago.

He, however, added that he would still send something to support him, though he noted that he was also facing numerous financial requests at the moment.

Recall that a few months ago, Lucky Udu had taken Hellen Ati to meet Burna Boy for help after the singer's social media clash with Cubana Chiefpriest.

See the post here:

@kele__black_ shared:

"Person wey received 30k dollars few months ago don broke? Or he might used the money to build house."



@unbeatabledjxone wrote:

"Very good, any body wey want make we fall na them go they fall ijn."

@dancole__me shared:

"Burnaboy way no send him."

@erinze_orji shared:

"I pray that the lord will see u through in this hard."



@mrsotherbrand stated:

"You are a good person no doubt however even good has a limit - when you start taking loans to help people that’s not help or kindness it’s people pleasing at its highest and it’s one of the fastest way to drain you."

@adohki _bayi commented:

"Lucky you’re pure and kind and I believe the universe doesn’t forget his own."

Lucky Udu speaks with Chiefpriest's alleged babymama

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Lucky Udu contacted the young Kenyan lady, who claims to be Cubana Chiefrpiest's Baby mama.

In the video, Hellen also stated that CP has abandoned them and needs money to survive and take care of her child.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng