A video showed what Pastor Jerry Eze’s wife did when a woman blocked her husband’s view at an event

The drama unfolded at the burial of Deaconess Eno Usoro, the mother of the CBN deputy governor, Emem Usoro

What the pastor's wife did sparked mixed reactions as the video trended on social media, with netizens sharing their observations

A mild drama involving popular Nigerian Pastor Jerry Eze, known for his New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD), is trending online.

Pastor Jerry and his wife, Eno, recently attended the burial ceremony of Deaconess Eno Usoro, the mother of the Central Bank of Nigeria deputy governor, Emem Usoro.

At the event, an unknown woman was seen standing in front of the pastor while talking to someone else, as seen in a TikTok video by @unclepeejnr.

The pastor used his hand to shield the woman from getting too close; an action which his wife noticed and reacted quickly.

She gently tapped the woman, signalling her to stop obstructing her husband's view.

The video was captioned:

"Mama Eno Jerry dancing at the burial of Deaconess Eno Usoro, the mother of the CBN Deputy G0vernor Mrs Emem Usoro."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Pst Jerry's wife action at event

@Natash-yuaan said:

"The way papa Jerry day mind e business ehhhh and d way e face e front ehhh. You go know say e no doubt e wife. He was like “ mama look oh!!!!”

@Shally said:

"Upon she Dey sing still notice what’s going on ahh."

@queen Esther 77 said:

"Hahaha,I see and believe what pastor Jerry about his wife when they are outside,I seen how she send the lady out of her husband front.mama Eno."

@Nancie said:

"Some people are just completely unaware of personal spaces. Look how close to him the woman stood and was even unbothered about it."

@shuga said:

"She's his body guard. I love it."

@Tempting_Secret said;

"Lol that’s actually what he said today. Iron Lady."

@ighiles_signature said:

"I don’t understand some people, like can’t they see someone is standing there(aside being a pastor) the next thing you will hear is one pastor touched me the way I didn’t like."

@Tinotenda Kembo said:

"She didn’t even think twice."

@Real Eugene Makamu said:

"Wow I like how Pastor Jerry Eze, is so confident, and how the wife Pastor Eno Jerry, told the woman to move aside, a little bit. a part from that you could see, how both of them, solved the matter with love, and she was not confronted, truly love reigns. love you our Papa."

