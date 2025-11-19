Actress Bukola Arugba has reacted to the attack on a Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State

The Yoruba movie star countered a social media post allegedly shared by the Kwara state First Lady about the incident

The actress, who is also a native of Eruku, shared the impact of the sad event on her extended family and the town

Popular Yoruba actress Bukola Arugba has countered a press release allegedly shared on the Kwara state First Lady, Prof. Mrs Olufolake Abdulrazaq's Instagram page regarding the alleged bandit attack on her hometown, Eruku, Ekiti LGA, Kwara state.

Recall that a video recently went viral on social media showing the moment a Christ Apostolic Church was attacked in Eruku.

Actress Bukola Arugba shares how Kwara church attack has affected her family. Credit: oluwabukolaarugba/firstladykwara

According to Arugba, the statement released via the First Lady's page had described the attack as attempted, which she said completely contradicted what actually happened.

The actress, who alleged that it was a successful attack, revealed that three to four of her cousins were in the bandits' den.

According to Arugba, three people were dead.

She also called on the government to come to the people's rescue.

"It was a successful attack, not an attempted attack. A lot of people were abducted; three people are dead. I have spoken to a lot of people from my town, my cousins, my uncles. Presently, three to four of my cousins are in the bandits' den; they have been abducted. Everybody is crying in my town now because we can't find them. We don't know if they will be found dead or alive," she said in the video.

Actress Bukola Arugba alleges many people were abducted in Eruku attack. Credit: oluwabukolaarugba

"NOT A HAPPY VIDEO. I read a press release on the Kwara State First Lady’s page regarding the bandit attack in my hometown, Eruku, Ekiti LGA, Kwara State, which totally contradicts the sad truth. This video is to address and correct the report released on your page, ma'am," she wrote in the caption.

The video of Bukola Arugba addressing the press release shared by the Kwara First Lady is below:

Reactions as Arugba speaks up

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from celebrities in the entertainment industry as well as fans and followers of the actress. Read them below:

wumitoriola said:

"Oh lord ,watching the video wrenked my heart."

bidemi_kosoko reacted:

"@firstladykwara it’s was an attack not attempted attack oooo prof is all over social media we all saw it."

shebabyshebaby commented:

"Oh my God… this is heart breaking. I saw a part of the video , couldn’t finish watching it."

officialtoyinadewale reacted:

"Omg!!! My prayers are with you and the people of Eruku Ekiti state, stay strong and safe dear. It is well."

abiodunberg said:

"My God protect people of my Town Eruku."

theadelicious101 wrote:

"They took away my sister."

samtunde49 said:

"I grew up in eruku and that cac was the actually church i attended my mum elder sister inlaw as being taken away as we speak."

