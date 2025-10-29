An observant lady shared what she noticed about the current Hallelujah Challenge and how it was done years ago

She shared what she missed about the program, sparking mixed reactions from netizens who saw her video

While some agreed with her observations, some criticised what she said about the Hallelujah Challenge

A lady opened up about what she noticed about the current Hallelujah Challenge compared to how it was years ago.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, which is usually held at midnight.

A lady shares what she misses about the Hallelujah Challenge. Photo: @lifestyle_ng, Instagram/@nathanielblow

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video by @lifestyle_ng, the lady said she missed when the Hallelujah Challenge was only for believers.

According to her, people now use the program to go viral and create content for social media.

She captioned the video:

"I miss when hallelujah challenge was just for us. No noise no clouts."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's observations about Hallelujah Challenge

@Morenike said:

"The people “creating content” are also creating awareness for more people to join. The word of God is not only for believers."

@Rosecliff said:

"I hate to say it but this is so real, 2023 HC will continue to hit different."

@Ketty said:

"Pastor Nathaniel Bassey the founder isn’t complaining, it is not only for believers but none believers too. He’s actually happy that it has become big and his main goal is to win souls!!!"

@Mary james said:

"Religious people can sometimes be judgmental just let others live how they want. If someone wants to join, let them join; if they want to follow a trend, let them trend. Imagine this statement ‘only us’."

@Dolapo Koiki said:

"Been waiting to hear this since. Even to the extent of posting their written goals that’s between you and your God. I shock oooo."

@LUXURY HAIR SELLER IN ASABA said:

"I shock more remember when I did my challenge this February writing every single thing I wanted , some came and some didn’t but I no even see phone to video o people get strength."

@Loveth cakes and pastries said:

"Na dis one shock me pass. I almost commented on someone’s post. I was like, u mean u brought ur request for everyone to see? Like something dats suppose to be btw u and God? Bringing it out for everyone to see and later u go say the prayer no work Mainwhile u have exposed it to evil eyes."

@UNITY said:

"I get your point babes but God is not limited to believers only. If he didn’t want it to reach more people, it wouldn’t have grown this much in 8yrs."

A lady mentions changes she noticed in Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge. Photo: @nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

In related stories, a woman made a touching request after missing the Hallelujah Challenge, while another shared her experience after going to the Hallelujah Challenge centre.

Neighbour disrupts lady's Hallelujah Challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady showed how joining the Hallelujah Challenge landed her in trouble with her neighbours.

She captured the moment her neighbour interrupted during the dance session, causing drama.

Many who came across the video shared their similar situations about their Hallelujah Challenge.

Source: Legit.ng