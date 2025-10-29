An observant man shared what he noticed about Nathaniel Bassey’s hand movement during Hallelujah Challenge

He showed what the gospel singer always does and what it meant, sparking reactions from netizens

People who saw the man's video agreed with him and stated that they had also noticed the same thing

A man opened up about what he noticed about Nathaniel Bassey’s body language during Hallelujah Challenge

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, which is usually held at midnight.

A man shares his observation about Nathaniel Bassey during Hallelujah Challenge. Photo: TikTok/@certain_dan, Instagram/@nathanielblow

Source: UGC

In a video by @certain_dan on TikTok, the man explained a particular gesture Nathaniel Bassey did during the program.

He noted that he had noticed that the gospel minister scratches his head, and proceeded to share what happened whenever he did that.

The observant man said:

“Anytime Pastor Nath is praying or singing and he does something like this, just know that a banger is about to drop. Maybe he’s just praying or even reading the scriptures, and he does like this, scratches his head, banger don drop.”

In the comments, he referred to banger as “something strong.”

He added:

“Even my pastor does something similar. I’ve always been noticing since the last hallelujah challenge.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man's observation about Nathaniel Bassey

Netizens who came across the man's video shared their thoughts on what the man said about Nathaniel Bassey.

Many said they noticed the same thing about the gospel singer during the Hallelujah Challenge.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Lucia Okoti said:

"fine boy wei love Jesus."

@Ogimma Konga said:

"Very True. it's called spiritual download."

@isda212 said:

"I thought am the only one who noticed that."

@#Amore said:

"I will start noticing from today."

@CK said:

"Even me I see that thing for long oo."

@TESSY said:

"This is so true, I have noticed it too."

@tasha96 said:

I noticed that too."

@Evang Precious Chika said:

"It is called physical response to spiritual arrival. it happens to everyone that carries the prophetic gift but we have different ways we respond."

@Achira said:

"Just focus on yourself."

A man's observation about Nathaniel Bassey during the Hallelujah Challenge trends. Photo: Instagram/@nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

Another lady also shared her observations about the payment of tithes and offerings during the Hallelujah Challenge.

Her observation caught attention on social media, as other followers of the program mostly agreed with what she said.

Many who came across the video shared what they noticed when they tried to pay offerings at the Hallelujah Challenge.

In a related story, a woman made a touching request after missing the Hallelujah Challenge "dress like your miracle" segment.

Lady speaks on Hallelujah Challenge "after party"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady attended the Hallelujah Challenge at the live venue and showed what they did at the 'after-party'.

Many were amazed to see what people at the Hallelujah Challenge Centre did after the online streaming.

The lady's video has gone viral, with people who saw it sharing what they observed about the 'after-party'.

Source: Legit.ng