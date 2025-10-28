A young man who got 328 in the Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME) has expressed his disappointment over the course his chosen university offered him

He had picked Nnamdi Azikiwe University (popularly known as UNIZIK) as his first choice and hoped to study Medicine and Surgery at the prestigious tertiary institution

He displayed the alternative course that the university gave him, which triggered sympathy and advice from netizens

A Nigerian youth, Moses Amalawa, has cried out on Facebook after seeing the course that Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) offered him, despite his 328 score in the Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a group for UNIZIK students and aspirants, Moses shared a screenshot of the school's admission decision with a heartbreaking lament.

"Unizik don kill me . 328 don waste," he lamented.

The screenshot he shared showed that he was offered Applied Biochemistry instead of the medicine and surgery course he wanted.

He was torn between accepting the alternative course and furthering his education, rejecting the offer and staying another year at home, or trying elsewhere. His post elicited mixed reactions.

When quizzed about his possible line of action, the young man told Legit.ng:

"Really confused on what to do."

UNIZIK: Young man's situation triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the young man's situation below:

Brì Ghto said:

"Don't missuse this opportunity ooh.

"Do exchange of institution and put Absu, with your jamb score they will give you nursing, medLab, OPT or pharmacy."

Admission Vendor said:

"All of Una wet de talk change in 200lv U think to course is easy de Wyn Ur self. Better carry in mind that's the course U will study throughout."

Nwankwo Obiora said:

"Omo accept am ..change to a more better course for 200level..country done hard oh is better u enter school maybe next year u fit write another jamb sef that one dey to prevent had I known."

Prí Ncê said:

"You are from Edo...it contributed to it.

"How was your O'level?

"And Medicine is a very competitive course ooh...alot of things go on during admission into.medical courses(some buy admission and stuff).

"If you were from any south eastern states or the North and Ebonyi State(states under ELDS),you would have been admitted into the department.

"But you are from Edo,so your admission was strictly on merit.

"So there was no catchment area or ELDS used in yours.

"Sorry tho."

Okeke Henry X Chidera said:

"Consider going to a state university,your score is really high and it will be really saddening that despite the high score you end up staying at home for another year .The goal is to read medicine , whichever school such goal was attained doesn't change the fact that you ended up being a medical practitioner.I wish you best of luck anyways."

Itz Victory Ghold said:

"This was what they did to me also.

"Just cus of my desperation to enter school, I accepted that course.

"Someone will suffer and get good grades, but school will give us the course they want for us."

Chibuikem Gab said:

"I think you have two options here, Either you reject it and go to COOU., because they will definitely admit you with this your score...or you accept the transfer to biochemistry,then after your 200 lvl you will switch to medicine, provided that your 100 and 200 lvl GP is upto 4.5."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UTME result of a boy who was denied admission in 2024 despite scoring 319 had surfaced online.

Man rejects admission over course he got

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man had rejected his admission after seeing the course he was offered.

In a TikTok post, the secondary school leaver displayed the course's name, lamenting that his wait has just been extended.

The young man said he prayed, fasted and cried, with the hope of landing admission in his dream course, but the reverse became the case. He lamented seeing his mates graduate from tertiary institutions, serve the country, and get jobs, while he continued to seek admission.

