A Nigerian student who is studying Engineering in school has cried out after facing difficult mathematics

The man shared his notebook on X to show netizens the complicated mathematics he is facing in school

However, the man described himself as a scholar and promised to graduate with a first-class degree

A Nigerian man who is studying engineering in school has cried out because of the difficulties posed by the cause.

The man shared his frustrations on X, noting that one particular aspect of the course is threatening his well-being.

The man said he is facing problems with engineering mathematics. Photo credit: X/fwkeshcrazecom/media.

According to the student identified as @fwkeshcrazecom, engineering mathematics is giving him a lot of headaches.

His words:

"Bro, engineering mathematics wanna take my life."

However, as a scholar and noted that he is bent on graduating with a first-class grade.

The post attracted a lot of comments from social media users, with some of them recommending study methods that could ease the difficulties for him.

The man posted one of the mathematics problems he was trying to solve, and some people argued that it wasn't difficult.

He replied:

"Una go dey call am basic physics till dey give you word problems that involve lots of calculations."

The man cried out after facing problems with engineering mathematics. Photo credit: X/fwkeshcrazecom.

Reactions as man cries out over engineering mathematics

@Mobolaji_aa said:

"Wipe your tears bro fourier series and laplace transform still de front."

@Segun_ayo1 said:

"If na wetin wan take your life be this, better no continue because wetin you wan talk when you face 400 and 500 level engine mathematics?"

@Rhamzzyyy said:

"This na just basics. Elect nearly make me craze. Laplace transform, iteration."

@_Ayeluwa said:

"Engineering maths will have you looking like a mad man."

@Real_me_Abdul said:

"You even have time to shade your graph. You never serious with your studies."

@inihinks said:

"Lol basic physics .. Wait till you get to superposition. Altogether wishing you the very best. From a senior college..more

@segun_are said:

"Engine Maths was the easiest course we did back in school. The book by K.A Stroud made it look easy. Engine boys."

@ordinary_eezzy said:

"Engineering mathematics was actually a GPA booster. You see fluid mechanics? Even the lecturers that take it, if you set questions for them, they will struggle."

@FavEkpe said:

"There are educational accounts on IG and YT that can help you understand this stuff better, even visualize the whole phase angle move from 0° to 360°"

@Engineer_G001 said:

"Oba no worry yourself from the look of things you Electrical for either 200 or 300L, no worry Fourier and Laplace go humble you las las, but if we fit survive am, e sure me say you sef go do better, but you see this thing you post so?, na chise play."

