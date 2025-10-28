Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, has mocked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the administration of President Bola Tinubu for removing the fuel subsidy, a policy he protested against when he was in the opposition in 2011.

The monarch, who was the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2011 when former President Goodluck Jonathan first removed the fuel subsidy, noted that the ex-president should be given the credit for taking the bold step then, even though Tinubu and some APC leaders staged protests then.

Muhammadu Sanusi has praised former President Goodluck Jonathan and criticised the APC Photo Credit: @GEJonathan, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to Sanusi, Jonathan did not return the subsidy because of Tinubu and other APC chieftains' protests, but because of the activities of Boko Haram. He explained that su!cide bombers are everywhere, and if protesters are bombed and 200 people die, the debate would no longer be about fuel subsidy.

Sanusi's revelation has started generating mixed reactions from concerned Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Misbaudeen Adeniyi Sanusi disagreed with the Emir:

"Nah! I disagree with his highness on this. How do you take a subsidy lid off what you don't produce? A product whose price is solely determined by international prices? All hell would have broken loose on Nigerians."

JagabanWarrior commends Sanusi's position:

"Sanusi made valid points — leadership is about timing and courage. Today, President Tinubu has taken that tough but necessary step to remove subsidy, not for politics, but for Nigeria’s long-term stability and progress."

Menelik accused the former CBN governor:

"This man still lied that $20bn was missing from the NNPC. That was another loaded weapon for APC propaganda. They knew it was a lie but went to town with it nevertheless."

Oloyede also faulted Sanusi's claim:

"He himself was part of the people who contributed to that failure. Did they come out to sensitise the public at the time? Was he not the same person who told us $20b was moved from the CBN without accountability?"

Oluwole Ojekunle alleged subsidy fraud under Jonatha:

"I have said it many times, there was no subsidy during Jonathan; it was just subsidy fraud. Sannusi, a CBN governor, couldn't conduct a simple analysis. If 1 $ was sold for #150 and a barrel was sold for $100 under Jonathan, its # value = 15k naira/barrel. How much would 1 litre cost if 150 litres are found in a barrel?"

See the video of the traditional ruler here:

