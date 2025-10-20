A man asked people to pray for Regina Daniels amid her alleged marital crisis with her husband, Ned Nwoko

He post pictures he took with the actress as he gave details of how and why they met in Abuja in 2021

Many reacted as he sent a deep message to the actress, sparking mixed reactiona about what he said

A Nigerian man called for prayers for Regina Daniels, amid her alleged marital crisis with her politician husband, Ned Nwoko.

Ned, the senator representing the Delta North senatorial district in the Nigerian Senate, has several wives, including actress Regina Daniels, who recently accused him of domestic abuse.

Source: UGC

The senator has also responded to the allegation, accusing the actress of alleged drug abuse and violence.

Nwoko: Man calls for prayers for Regina Daniels

Identified on Facebook as Rich KJT, the man opened up about his relationship with the actress and how they met in 2021.

He noted that they both clocked 25 years this year, as he called for prayers concerning her health and for her to get better.

The man posted pictures he took with Regina Daniels and a screenshot of Ned Nwoko's response to her domestic abuse allegations.

His post read:



“Wishing my sister Regina well in her health. This is still our year. We both turn 25 and hers was 9 days ago with mine being November 12th 2025. I met Gina in 2021 in Abuja when my mom and I helped her launch Regina Daniels Fashion. Pray for Gina to get better.”

Reactions as man seeks prayers for Regina Daniels

The man's post on Facebook caught people's reactions and many who came across the post shared their reactions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Mutairu Ojo Buliaminu said:

"Amin. I wish her quick recovery and good luck."

Emmanuel Bako said:

"Firstly, you're saying she is sick? Secondly, adding Ned's post is the reason you think she is sick?Since you know her just send her a message pls. Because the post only seems to echo Ned's narrative."

Awana Wan MarchKing

"Is she ready for these prayers?"

Prnsess Chyoma said:

"Let her stop the druggs then she will be fine."

Gloria Igbinosa said:

"She's not sick she was beaten by thugs."

Jibola Peters said:

"She will be Okay in Jesus name."

Chatwith Juliet said:

"Na growth process she will be fine."

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng