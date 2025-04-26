A Nigerian girl who went to write the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) had gone missing

Her family raised an alarm on X, and a search started immediately after the JAMB candidate was not seen in 24 hours

However, on Saturday, April 26, her brother made another post, indicating that the girl has been found in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state

Esther Oluwafayofunmi Oladele, a young girl who went missing after going to write the 2025 JAMB, has been found alive.

The girl's family raised an alarm after she left home and was not seen for more than 24 hours.

Esther was found in Ijebu-Ode after she went missing in Lagos. Photo credit: X/@Rickson.

Source: Twitter

According to a post made on X by her brother, she was going from Epe to Ajah around 1pm on Thursday, April 24.

The intention was that she would spend the night with a family member and then proceed to the JAMB centre the next day, Friday, April 25.

Esther sent a message to her sister, saying she was scared and that she thought she had entered the wrong vehicle.

Esther's brother, Rickson____ wrote:

"It’s almost 24 hours we haven’t heard from my sister, she was going to Epe from Ajah around 1pm yesterday (Thursday) for her JAMB exam today…. The last message she sent her other sister was that “I’m scared I think I entered wrong car my eyes is itchy e be like I want to slip."

In an update, Rikson said his sister was found in Ijebu-Ode but did not elaborate.

Missing JAMB candidate found in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state. Photo credit: X/Rickson.

Source: Twitter

He said:

"We are overjoyed to share that Esther is home safe and sound! Words cannot express our gratitude to everyone who played a part in bringing her back. Your reposts, prayers, and unwavering support gave us strength and hope throughout this difficult time. We are eternally grateful for the kindness and compassion of our community."

He said in another post that the JAMB candidate was dropped off at Ijebu-Ode.

"We FOUND MY KID SIS (ESTHER). Thank God. Thank Y'all. Esther was dropped at Ijebu ode this morning."

See the new post below:

Reactions as missing JAMB candidate is found alive

@Sam_Tunji said:

"If she could share her story, this can help others to stay vigilant. Let her share how she got to Ìjèbú Ode, did she sleep past her bus stop?"

@mcute34425 said:

"Abeg make una give her beta food..... God is great."

@plato_vince said:

"Oh glory to God. Thank you Jesus. I'm so happy for your family. Thank God Nigeria didn't happen to you people."

@EbiXkapade said:

"You owe the public an explanation of what happened, not just an announcement of her return. What happened? Thank God for bringing her home."

@AspiliaJones said:

"Thank God she's found, try to share updates of what happened so that others will not fall victim."

@Davardad said:

"Hallelujah. Now it is time for concerned citizens, especially parents, to call out jamb and whoever is in charge. The next kid might not be lucky. Let jamb stop this madness."

Lady shares how she sponsored herself in school

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady born into a family of seven children shared the experiences she had while living with her uncle.

According to her, life was always difficult for her, especially after she started living with her uncle, where she was a housemaid.

At some point, she started living alone and hustling on her own, staying in uncompleted buildings until she graduated from school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng