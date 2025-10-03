A lawyer who was kidnapped alongside her sister on their way from her call to bar ceremony was released

She shared a video they made after their release, while sharing their experience at the kidnapper's den

What she said about ransom payment caught people’s attention, drawing mixed reactions from netizens

A Nigerian lawyer, Onyesom Peace Udoka, who was kidnapped alongside her sister after Call to Bar ceremony, has shared their first video following their release.

Onyesom Peace Udoka, a graduate of Ambrose Alli University who attended the Nigerian Law School’s Enugu Campus, was last heard from around Lokoja at approximately 12 pm on Friday, 26 September 2025.

Kidnapped lawyer posts her first video with her sister after their release and shares her experience. Photo: @p.lawyer2

Source: TikTok

She had participated in the Call to Bar ceremony held on Tuesday, 23 September, and was en route to Benin when they were kidnapped.

Lawyer shares video after regaining freedom

On September 30, Nigerian activist Harrison Gwamnishu announced that she had been released in a Facebook post.

On her TikTok page, Peace posted a video of herself and her sister after their release, stating that a ransom was paid before they regained freedom.

The video was captioned:

“My sister and I first video immediately our ransom was paid and we were out of that evil forest the kidnappers took us to. Worst nightmare of our lives. God can be trusted.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lawyer's release from kidnapper's den

@Trench boy said:

"They kee my friend but I managed to escape. I’m happy for you guy welcome back."

@Sir_wizzy said:

"Ransom paid? I tink say Nigeria gvt abi waitin dem dy call dem say na rescue dem rescue dem."

@BigBrother naija 2025 update said:

"I was so traumatized on you girls behalf. I am so glad you came out untouched."

@Golden said:

"See me crying,Cos I can imagine the state of mind u guys were in.who no go no know.its the worst experience that can happen to any human..Thank God u re safe.Some are still living wt the trauma,and will die wt it,cos it's hard to heal frm.Bt in Nigeria pple don't know what Trauma can be."

@Chupee said:

"The worse part be say e fit still happen again ooo. this country is gone... welcome home stranger."

@Ogo Of lagos said:

"Omo wait shey Ogun won pa all this our leaders ni kidnapping con be like normal job now."

@Divinefavour said:

Thank God ooo…… may God show us a way of escape in the days of trouble Amen…..thank God for your life sis

@angry_person said:

"Sending you two lots of hugs and prayers. Affliction shall never arise again."

Kidnappers release lawyer who was kidnapped alongside her sister after ransom was paid. Photo: @p.lawyer2

Source: Legit.ng