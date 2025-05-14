A POS attendant named Precious got people talking as she caught her colleague for consistently stealing from their business

She secretly placed her phone camera on the counter and captured the moment the colleague stole N2,000

According to Precious, the girl had been stealing even before she resumed work there, and always denied any wrongdoing

A young lady named Precious Peters, who worked as a point of sale (POS) attendant, shared how she caught her colleague stealing their business money.

She stated that money had always gone missing in the shop, and her colleague always denied knowing anything.

In a video by @preciouspeter6850 on TikTok, the lady shared how she caught her colleague in the act.

She said:

“My colleague always goes to my drawer to steal POS money, so I decided to mount my phone camera on the counter, and I got her. She has been stealing for months, and we didn’t know.

“The girl has been stealing for months before I came, every day we dey get shortage and she'll deny everything, making me look like a thief, today I decided to mount my camera before buying food and boom.”

The video showed when the colleague opened the drawer and collected N2,000 from the money kept there.

In the comment section, Precious added:

“Before I got her on camera, I had been asking her if she used to go to my drawer she says no, then sometimes she'll sell accessories, she'll eat de money. The same thing happened so I decided to place camera.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of POS attendant

@_feet.in said:

"TikTok bring me back for the part 2. I want to see her reaction to getting caught."

@chibestmarble said:

"You set the phone like cctv camera."

@Ojulewabeautyplus said:

"If it’s me that 2k can carry her go station cos I can only see 2k gain on 100k, e wo POS business is not for the weak cos this is what I’m facing every-time and I don’t want to suspect anybody."

@Ahm Fehvourite said:

"When you post her reaction abeg tag me. Everyday for the thief one day for the owner of the house."

@Say_omoh said:

"Nice one detective precious. You get luck say she nor thief your phone join."

@chim som aga said:

"Everybody for comment section don pretend as if Dem never do this kind thing before."

@Slymm_Jim said:

"Make una dey show us their face make person no go mistakenly date Anini."

