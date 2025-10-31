A Nigerian lady in China shared her experience after visiting an Apple Store to buy the new iPhone 17 Pro Max

She revealed how the phones were sold out as several people allegedly bought them in bulk

The incident stirred massive reactions online as many expressed surprise over her discovery

A Nigerian lady in China who went to an Apple Store to buy the new iPhone 16 Pro Max shared an unbelievable experience she had during her visit.

She detailed everything in a post on her social media page, and her video has now gone viral, drawing numerous reactions from netizens.

Nigerian lady goes to China for iPhone 17 pro max shares experience. Photo source: Tiktok/bagbay

Source: TikTok

Woman shares experience at Apple store

She mentioned that she went to the Apple Store in China and shared proof showing both the outside and inside of the store to back her claims.

However, she wasn’t able to get the said phone, and she explained why.

According to a post she shared on her TikTok page, @bagbay__, the lady revealed that many individuals in China are hawking iPhones.

She further explained that the iPhone 17 Pro Max she wanted to buy was meant for her brother, but the phone was already sold out in the store. Many individuals had reportedly bought it in bulk and began reselling it outside the Apple Store at an increased price of about ₦100,000.

Nigerian woman in China says she tried to get iPhone 17 pro max but it was sold out. Photo source: Tiktok/bagbay

Source: TikTok

In her TikTok video, she mentioned that these people were doing it to make quick money, believing that desperate buyers, especially foreigners with limited time in the country, would pay the extra cost.

Her statement:

“You guys, this is my 100th attempt trying to buy my little brother the iPhone 17 Pro Max. I'm literally standing outside the Apple Store, and people are hawking iPhones.

“I wish I was lying. These people went into the store and bought all the new iPhones to the point that if you want to get one, you have to preorder, and it takes one month.

“They’re selling each one with an extra ₦100k on top, and they did it to target desperate foreigners who have limited time left in the country.”

As she made the post, many individuals who came across it stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions trail woman's video on iPhone 17

JUMS shared:

"And it’s very scarce in the uk, especially the orange 17 promo."

Scarlett stressed:

"At least there are selling the original ones. Some people who doesn’t want their name to be mentioned will boldly sell the fake for that price."

Tabitha noted:

"is IPhone that serious??? is it such a need? this is so funny."

Mildred wrote:

"And it’s available in Nigeria some people own don even break lol."

Dinmah stressed:

"Not 100k just 100rmb or 200rmb difference."

TM gadgets added:

"I sell screens ooo...we already selling iPhone 17promax screen."

Mmiri shared:

"Chinese IPhone is stronger than the ones sent to Nigeria if you doubt it tell any of your friend who is living in china to buy CH iPhone for you."

Teetop wrote:

"Make I help una order from Dubai 7000 diram cos I don't know the frapapa of these phone self."

user4694438480042 noted:

"Nigerian’s are the largest number of people purchasing this iPhone … WOW … we have money in this country."

Nasa d’xtiancreator stressed:

"What of that 17XR own wey Blord advertise."

xxix.autos said:

"Nigerians will close iphone like Blackberry soon. All these phone clones,upgrades have been In Malaysia,Thailand etc for over 10 years o. l."

Watch the video below:

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng