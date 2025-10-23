An online vendor cried bitterly over what her customer said to her after a one-day delay in delivery

She mentioned what the customer said, which made her take back her goods and refund her money

Many reacted to the customer's painful words and shared their similar experiences and what they would have done

An online jewellery vendor shared what happened after her customer experienced a delay in delivery.

She mentioned that the words from the customer hurt her so badly that she cried.

In a video by @odingressjewelry on TikTok, the lady showed herself crying.

She said:

“A customer had a one day 1 delay in not receiving her goods aunty called and ask me if I had a sound sleep which I said yes and her response shocked me.

“She said shey efe tii oju run dooju iku (I want to die from my sleep?)that she had not received her items and I am sleeping.”

Sharing the update, she added:

“I am pained cos one thing is sure… She can’t say it to my face. I have been crying since. Reply ke, I just hanged up,I asked driver to return it back.”



Reactions trail online vendor's experience

FUR RUG IN ABUJA | DAMZ DECOR

I will return that curse to her and her children. No customer has right to disrespect a vendor cause order was delayed. Express your frustration, if the vendor doesn’t take it serious then you can start the wahala. I’ve sent out a package before, it got to lagos 2 days after I sent it. She wanted home delivery, just to take it from their office to her house took 5 days. I really appreciate the customer patience cause she kept saying it’s not your fault which is true, I did my part na logistics company wan put me for talk. Well after that I didn’t use them again

neeyheart_home_of_fabric

The curse wey I go return give the customer she go fear to even ask for her orders again nah small thing Dey vex me.

KiddiesbyMo

Vendor to vendor,trust me Youre not suppose to sleep without letting the customer know the situation of things…I know y’all will come for me but I once worked for a big fashion brand and trust me we are not to round up business for the day if a customer is yet to receive their package,we are to call them and ask if they have gotten their order and if not we contact the delivery company and get back to the customer so they can be rest assured their order is safe and explain to them why they’ve not gotten it and let them know when they would.This saved us lot of insult and shows how accountable we are,I implemented that in my business and it has been working for me



Source: Legit.ng