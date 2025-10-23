Blord announced plans to involve Chinese authorities to investigate alleged fraud linked to China Ross and hinted at extraditing VeryDarkMan

The conflict began after VeryDarkMan accused Blord of inflating the prices of phones imported from China

Blord urged alleged victims of China Ross to submit evidence to his China office for legal action

A Nigerian man reacts as entrepreneur Linus Blord Williams reveals plans to extradite online personality Martins Vincent Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, to China and arrest businessman China Ross with Chinese police.

The entrepreneur, Blord, made the statement on his Instagram page, @mrblordofficial, amid the face-off he has with VeryDarkMan.

Blord moves to extradite VeryDarkMan

Both individuals had, in recent days, bashed each other online over the price of phones imported to Nigeria from China.

VeryDarkMan had called out Blord over the high price of the imported phones he is selling to the public, and in retaliation, Blord released some private photos of VeryDarkMan.

Amid their battle over mobile phones, VeryDarkMan was involved in another controversy with a Chinese businessman, and while this is still ongoing, Blord took to his media page to send a message to the public.

VeryDarkMan had disassociated himself from the Chinese businessman, China Ross, over claims that he scammed a woman, while China Ross has released screenshots to clear his name. VeryDarkMan is yet to come out to dismiss the evidence submitted by the Chinese businessman.

Amid this, Blord has asked individuals who claim to have been scammed by China Ross to come forward with their evidence and send the proofs to a specific address, as his office in China would follow up and ensure the businessman is arrested by the Chinese police.

He also added that this might lead to the extradition of VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, to China, so he can also face the law.

His statement:

"If you're scammed by Ross and Martins, send @blordgroupchina so we can storm their factory and office with China police; they can also extradite Martins Otse to China as a culprit too."

As he shared the post on his Instagram page, concerned individuals who came across it stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as Blord speaks about VeryDarkMan

Ikechukwu Ukpoanu wrote:

"Business guru with address...no be cho cho cho."

Gust me said:

"Extradition of anyone to another country must involve the government, these are small traders that are very insignificant in China. I'm not a supporter of VDM, but these are small issues."

Jane Lisa said:

"No be small thing oo."

Spirit blamed for VDM and Ross drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man has blamed a mysterious spirit for the ongoing clash between online personality VeryDarkMan and businessman China Ross. The man, known as Uncle Oles on Facebook, claimed the “spirit of drag him down” is the real cause of the feud, not the individuals themselves.

He said VDM mishandled financial support from China Ross, including a sponsorship reportedly worth $15,000 for a trip to China, and warned that those close to VDM could face similar betrayals.

