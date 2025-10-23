Despite enjoying comfort and stability in the United Kingdom, a lady decided to relocate to Nigeria

In the UK, she said she could pay her bills, there was stability and comfort, but it lacked something she wanted more than anything

Her decision to return to Nigeria has been met with mixed feelings on social media, with some criticising her

A UK-based Nigerian lady named Onyi Eke has relocated to Nigeria, a decision that has sparked a conversation on social media.

According to Onyi, she had comfort, enjoyed stability and could pay her bills in the UK, but lacked something very important.

Why UK-based lady returned to Nigeria

Onyi said she lacked peace abroad, adding that life there daily was like a survival and a fixed routine of eat, work and repeat.

She noted that the UK did not have the quality of life needed to feed one's soul, and this informed her decision to leave.

Elaborating on her decision, Onyi maintained that she swapped therapy sessions for family gist and jollof and traded the cold for sunshine.

She dismissed claims that she would miss the UK, stressing that she is now back to where her skin, soul and spirit can breathe again. She wrote on TikTok:

"I had comfort in the UK, bills paid, structure, stability, but no peace.

"Every day felt like survival on autopilot: eat, work, repeat.

"You get the basics, yeah… but not the quality of life that feeds your soul.



"So I chose differently.



"I swapped therapy sessions for family gist and jollof.

Traded the cold for sunshine, suya, and sanity.

"You can keep your Tesco meal deal, I’ll take pepper soup, laughter, and the kind of peace you can’t buy.



"They said I’d miss the UK.

"But look at me now, glow game strong, joy restored, chaos and all.

"Back where my skin, soul, and spirit can finally breathe again.

"Because the UK gave me structure… but Nigeria gave me life."

Lady's decision sparks mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's video below:

lakoko luxury hair said:

"The most important thing in live is to live a fulfilled live and where ever you could live that kind of live is where you should be and do it with no remorse or shame and you don’t need to explain yourself to anybody. May God bless the works of your hands."

Goddess Yisa said:

"You are correct, home is the best no matter what. Fresh organic foods and community nearby for support."

Rovi said:

"I’m not experiencing this things you people are talking about ooh. How come a lot of people are making it and prospering in this UK😳. If something no Dey work for you e no mean say the UK bad ooh."

Glowria Edwards said:

"I love how people are saying Nigeria is sweet without also saying Nigeria is sweet for the rich man , poor man still Dey c shege banza for 9ja don’t let anyone deceive u my people."

kaybubu6 said:

"My UK has been very different to yours. My quality of life is 100% and zero boredom."

Dr. Q 🇳🇬🇬🇧 said:

"Make una dey deceive una self.. Tell them the reason you went back to 9aija... rederede.."

Uknaijacravings said:

"No help, no support, mentally draining, Nigeria is sweet, only when u come here and taste it, you would appreciate where u came from."

