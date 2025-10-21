A Nigerian barrister has admonished married men about the need to keep records and screenshots of transfers

In a lengthy statement on Facebook, the female lawyer said most married men find out its importance pretty late

While noting that the court does not work with emotions but with evidence, she highlighted the importance of record-keeping

A legal practitioner, Confidence Aribibia, has said that custody fights don't start in court, but start the day partners stop keeping records in their marriages.

According to the lawyer, when a marriage goes sour, love would not prove responsibility, but evidence would.

Why lawyer told husbands to keep records

In a Facebook post, Confidence noted that the court is not emotional, adding that a man could fund everything in silence and still lose custody of his children because of the absence of proof.

She advised men to start keeping records, saving screenshots of transfers, documenting school fees, medical bills and upkeep, and also save receipts, as these would come in handy in the event of a custody battle.

The barrister said men should not wait for things to go sour in their marriages to start acting smart by keeping records.

She maintained that the court would not ask husbands how well they love their kids. Her statement partly read:

"...So, my advice to every man reading this.

"Start keeping records not because you don’t trust your partner, but because tomorrow is unpredictable.

"Save receipts.

"Keep screenshots of transfers.

"Document school fees, medical bills, and upkeep.

"If you send cash, follow up with a text message:

'“I’ve sent ₦20,000 for the children’s needs.'"

"These small records can become your loudest voice when everything else turns against you.

"The truth is, custody battles are rarely won in courtrooms they’re won through evidence built quietly at home.

"So don’t wait for things to go bad before you start acting smart. Document your love, your sacrifice, and your role.Because when the time comes, the court won’t ask how much you loved your kids.

"It will ask how well you can prove it."

Lawyer's advice elicits mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lawyer's advice below:

Anthony Eba said:

"Hmmmmm, this is an eyez opening oooo. I have been a victim of such. But l leave everything to God because my children have started talking to despect all the evidence of me not affirmation."

Elder Ambrose Emmanuel said:

"Thank you the Law, for me I have and always will keep my proofs active, I have an uncle who suffered alot because of this same issue."

Juliet Chinenyenwa Chibueze said:

"Are you serious , me too l don wisen up ooo but there's God oooo, you can lie to man but not to God and He knows how to reward all mankind according to his or her actions

"No matter what the Court does, God almighty has the last words over the life of a man."

Solaru Adeyinka said:

"This exactly what my brother is facing in the court with his wife. A very good lesson for those who care to listen. Thanks so much."

Tumie Kotsi said:

"Painful how stupid men in love can be, very trusting and near impossible to advise; until...!

"Thanks Confidence, you're an incredible job.

"Be blessed."

David Panwal said:

"Well,true love may not require evidence.True love is Absolute and eternal.God should be the center of all relationships right."

Chu-Tabi William said:

"The death need no receipts, We came with nothing,and will go with nothing, it is only a foolish man that argues with a woman over proofs..

"Give a man the whole world, it would not be Enough....Love God, and be at Peace with yourself."

