After living in the United Kingdom for years and despite achieving citizenship, a couple relocated to Nigeria with their children

Narrating their decision, the wife said that their relocation was not because of any UK immigration issues or the system catching up with them

She added that their relocation was not a forced move, but a choice, adding that they have closed the door on ever returning to the UK

A Nigerian couple has relocated to Nigeria with their children after living in the United Kingdom for six years.

According to the wife, they sold almost all their properties and packed up the things that were important to them and said their final goodbyes to the UK.

Couple who are British citizens relocate to Nigeria with their children. Photo Credit: @melissa_oti

Source: TikTok

Why British citizens relocated to Nigeria

The wife, with the TikTok handle @melissa_oti, made a vlog documenting their relocation journey, starting from their final moments in the UK.

The clip showed the family moving their luggage; when they got to Heathrow Airport and then at their home in Nigeria.

She explained that their relocation was not a forced one, nor was it a result of UK immigration issues, but rather a choice.

Apart from being British citizens, she disclosed that they are Canadian permanent residents, but have closed the door on ever returning to the UK. Her voice-over in the clip partly read:

"...Now, I know what you are probably thinking: Maybe we had immigration issues, or the UK system finally caught up with us.

"But no, none of that happened. As a matter of fact, we are British citizens and at the same time Canadian permanent residents. So, why leave the UK, right?

"Well, it wasn't a forced move. We made a choice. We decided it was time to go home. To japada (reverse relocation).

"Before leaving, we sold out most of our household items, packed up what really mattered and said our final goodbyes to a country we had called home for six years. And yes, when I say goodbye, I mean forever goodbye to the UK.

"... And honestly, I don't think we will ever move back to the UK...For now, it is a brand new beginning, a fresh start in our home country, Nigeria..."

A Nigerian couple relocates to Nigeria after six years in the UK. Photo Credit: @melissa_oti

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

People react to family's relocation

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the family's decision below:

chimebuka_daniel said:

"It is a nice thing to get british passport. but make una no mkae this people begin think say on e person get their passport they leave. make una take am easy for this space with some infos."

👑 king said:

"Many people actually wana come back but they are scared of what if? what if? we Nigerians should stop making it a big deal when people choose to return to their fathers land.... its personal decisions and let respect that.. Enough Not sugar-coated if not for our leaders Nigeria is the best place to stay around the world. Staying over and coming back home is Normal naooo."

Honorablefire said:

"Congratulations, we should all be going back home as soon as we can establish our businesses. Europe is a scam."

CHIBUIKE said:

"So why did you choose Nigeria over all these countries even Canada where you are citizens. Did you get political appointment? Tell me what motivated you."

Ani J 1 Fashion Design said:

"Move back to Nigeria last year. I spent 10 months in negeria hmm I came back to base."

ivan delapena said:

"Please don’t tell us your personal decision. Just stay with it. Good choice."

Digital_6fig said:

"Girl u made the right choice I wish I can. Abroad is a scam."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a couple who had lived in the US for 25 years had packed their bags and relocated to Nigeria.

Canada-based mum relocates to Lagos with kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum of three living in Canada had relocated to Lagos with her children.

In an over two-minute video, the mum of twins and a toddler said she told herself she was not going back to Canada the moment she came to Lagos and hired a house help.

Explaining why she left Canada, the businesswoman said she left because she knew she would have the kind of life she wants. She added that being in Canada would make her a housewife, a role she thought she is too young for.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng